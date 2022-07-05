3 Pennsylvania Dutch Foods You Should Try This Summer [Lancaster, PA]

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14dUsz_0gVEwPJL00
Photo by Vito Natale on Unsplash

Pennsylvania Dutch Foods are more than Whoopie Pies and baked goods. It is described as a regional fare where the dishes are best known for their comfort food feel and use of local, seasonal produce, often both sweet and sour. I've listed three of my favorite Pennsylvania Dutch Foods, all unique in its own way.

Red beet eggs

These treats look so appetizing and taste outstanding, especially if you use homegrown beets. Red beet, also known as pickled beet eggs, are perfect for lunch. You simply use hardboiled eggs, combine it with beet juice, cider vinegar, sugar, and salt. Also, I like to cut up some beet chunks to go with the eggs.

Red beet eggs can easily be made at home [here's a recipe], but several local cafes and buffets are serving it, too, Zig's Bakery in Lititz being on of them.

Apple dumplings

It's gooey and delicious. Although Apple dumplings taste the best when the apples are in season, this is a dessert you can enjoy year-round. Apple dumplings consists of crisp apples mixed with a flaky dough with brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter. It is then baked until golden brown. The dessert can be served alone but it's definitely the best when topped with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Apple dumplings can be found at several Amish bakeries across the county, and if you want to try to create it from scratch at home, here's a recipe for it.

Meadow Tea

Meadow tea is a Lancaster County staple during the summer time. It is actually not a tea, though. This drink consists of freshly grown mint that’s been brewed, sweetened, and chilled. Plus a fair amount of sugar. Mint grows in abundance during the summer months, making this a perfect seasonal drink. Simple and tasty.

Here's a recipe if you want to try to make it yourself. If not, I can recommend meadow tea from Root's Market in Manheim. It's the best I've tried yet.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food History# Local Food# Pennsylvania Dutch Food# Lancaster PA# History

Comments / 11

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
3955 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA

3 Places to Get Juicy Burgers in Lancaster, PA

Sometimes, bar food is the best food. Juicy, big burgers with lots of toppings. Some fries and a couple of pickles on the side. Lancaster has a rich food scene covering everything from Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine, classic American fare to exotic new foods.

Read full story
2 comments
York, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Bacon on a Stick and Jerky from York-Based GnawJaw

I didn't realize bacon on a stick was a thing before running into GnawJaw at a recent event. This family-owned small business in York, run by Eric Farrington, specializes in jerky. If you spot them at a local event in and around Lancaster and York, you might find their very large pieces of bacon on sticks, hot and straight from the grill. Very American, and also full of flavor.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

6 Places to Beat The Heat With Adult Summer Drinks in Lancaster, PA

Summer cocktails were made for days like these, and Lancaster, PA has a large variety of options both when it comes the drinks themselves and the restaurants and bars creating them.

Read full story
Willow Street, PA

Small Business Spotlight: House of Pizza, Willow Street [Lancaster, PA]

It is easy to spot from the road. House of Pizza, Willow Street was there before most of the businesses in the area. The family-owned and operated casual pizza joint has been around since 1980, serving locals pizza and ice cream at an affordable price.

Read full story
Lititz, PA

4th of July Celebration in Lititz Springs Park [Event Details]

First off, don't let the name of the event mislead you. The annual 4th of July celebration in Lititz Springs Park is actually held on July 1st and July 2nd. If you're a local, you know the event is extremely popular and if you want a decent parking spot somewhat close, come early.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Horse Inn: A Historic Dining Spot With Character [Food & Drink]

Away from the buzz and noise in the heart of the city, Horse Inn is a standalone restaurant in a quiet residential neighborhood on Fulton Street. This historic site which looks like it was once a stable, has been transformed into a dining spot with upscale pub fare and specialty cocktails.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Fun Gift Ideas for Dads in Lancaster, PA [laserdome, golf + more]

In a crunch to decide what to gift your husband, dad, or grandfather, for father's day this year? So am I, so I decided to look around a little. Here's what I found. Sometimes, the best gifts are experiences.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Pride Festival - This Weekend at Clipper Magazine Stadium

From the humble start in 2007 with the concept of creating a welcoming event to celebrate the lives of the LGBTQ+ community, Lancaster Pride has well outgrown its first festival location, Buchanan Park.

Read full story
11 comments
Manheim, PA

3 Food Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & Auction [Summer 2022]

If you ever find yourself at Root's Country Market & Auction, know that you've got options when it comes to basically anything. There is a wide array of vendors covering everything from football cards to Amish furniture, gems, and homemade pies. I stopped by Root's last week for produce and decided to have lunch there as well. Three savory vendors caught my eye, all of them which are fairly busy. There's usually a line, so I am assuming people like what they offer.

Read full story
1 comments
Lititz, PA

Ice Cream and Berries at Harvest Lane [Summer 2022]

It usually doesn't take much to make little kids happy. My guess is a toddler will be happier eating freshly made ice cream on a bench than being dragged around on an all-inclusive trip to Disney. I did just that last week (the ice cream, not Disney). After daycare, we decided to make a detour pit stop at Harvest Lane Farm in Lititz.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Where to Pick Your Own Strawberries in Lancaster, PA [Early Summer 2022]

It's strawberry season and several farms are offering pick-your-own in Lancaster County, PA. This is a fun activity to do either alone or with friends and family. Either way, the berries somehow tend to taste better when they're self-picked.

Read full story
1 comments
Manheim, PA

3 Fun Playgrounds for Toddlers and Kids in Manheim Township, PA

Lancaster County is a haven when it comes to its family friendliness. You've got the science center, museums for kids, pools, trails, and playgrounds. Today, it's all about the latter, and I am highlighting some of the playgrounds Manheim Township has to offer.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Fun Things to Do With Family and Friends This Weekend in Lancaster, PA

There's always something going on in Lancaster, PA. This weekend, several family-friendly events are happening throughout the county, everything from an outdoor community event with firefighters to a pet fest at the Clipper Stadium.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Blazin' J's: Spicy Fried Chicken, Summer Vibes in Lancaster, PA

This is fried chicken done right. Blazin' J's is a small, local restaurant that has been a part of the Lancaster food scene since 2019. They started out in the city on East King Street where they make everything from scratch. As the community got wind of the new fried chicken spot, they quickly expanded with a second location at the food court at Park City Mall, as well as investing in a food truck dishing up fried chicken from their kitchen on wheels.

Read full story
8 comments
Lancaster, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Streetfood from Homage in Lancaster, PA

When I heard Homage was going to be at the annual food truck festival in Stauffer Park last weekend, I put it on my list of foods to try. Their menu highlights foods from West Africa, The Caribbean, Central and South America.

Read full story
East Earl, PA

Shady Maple Smorgasbord: The Place to Be if You're Craving It All [Pennsylvania Dutch Foods]

Have you ever been to Shady Maple? It's a unique and kind of overwhelming experience, right?. This cafeteria-style restaurant serves almost 1.5 million people every year and there is often a line to get in. According to its website, Shady Maple Smorgasboard prides itself on being the largest buffet in the country.

Read full story
68 comments
Lancaster, PA

Fresh Produce: Vegetables and Fruits Currently in Season in Lancaster, PA

June is the start of when you get the freshest produce in Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Lancaster is the most productive non-irrigated farming county in the country, making it an amazing place to grow produce. As we continue into the month, you'll find more and more roadside stands popping up, and there are several farmers markets throughout the county offering local and fresh produce.

Read full story
3 comments
Manheim, PA

Root's Country Market & Auction: Upcoming Events [Summer 2022]

Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim is truly a gem in Lancaster County. About a 20-minute drive from Lancaster City, you'll find Root's, the oldest single-family-run country market in the county. It has grown from what used to be a small poultry auction in 1925 to now having over 200 vendors and several events throughout the year.

Read full story
6 comments
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Water Week: Featured Events During the Countywide Celebration

Did you know there are over 1,400 miles of streams and rivers in Lancaster County? Some of these beautiful streams are polluted, but there are efforts underway to bring them back to health.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy