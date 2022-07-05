3 Pennsylvania Dutch Foods You Should Try This Summer [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Vito Natale on Unsplash

Pennsylvania Dutch Foods are more than Whoopie Pies and baked goods. It is described as a regional fare where the dishes are best known for their comfort food feel and use of local, seasonal produce, often both sweet and sour. I've listed three of my favorite Pennsylvania Dutch Foods, all unique in its own way.

Red beet eggs

These treats look so appetizing and taste outstanding, especially if you use homegrown beets. Red beet, also known as pickled beet eggs, are perfect for lunch. You simply use hardboiled eggs, combine it with beet juice, cider vinegar, sugar, and salt. Also, I like to cut up some beet chunks to go with the eggs.

Red beet eggs can easily be made at home [here's a recipe], but several local cafes and buffets are serving it, too, Zig's Bakery in Lititz being on of them.

Apple dumplings

It's gooey and delicious. Although Apple dumplings taste the best when the apples are in season, this is a dessert you can enjoy year-round. Apple dumplings consists of crisp apples mixed with a flaky dough with brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter. It is then baked until golden brown. The dessert can be served alone but it's definitely the best when topped with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Apple dumplings can be found at several Amish bakeries across the county, and if you want to try to create it from scratch at home, here's a recipe for it.

Meadow Tea

Meadow tea is a Lancaster County staple during the summer time. It is actually not a tea, though. This drink consists of freshly grown mint that’s been brewed, sweetened, and chilled. Plus a fair amount of sugar. Mint grows in abundance during the summer months, making this a perfect seasonal drink. Simple and tasty.

Here's a recipe if you want to try to make it yourself. If not, I can recommend meadow tea from Root's Market in Manheim. It's the best I've tried yet.