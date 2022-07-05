6 Places to Beat The Heat With Adult Summer Drinks in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Summer cocktails were made for days like these, and Lancaster, PA has a large variety of options both when it comes the drinks themselves and the restaurants and bars creating them.

Places with a view

For an outdoor experience in the heart of the city, Altana Rooftop Lounge, Tellus 360, and The Exchange are all places with outstanding views and friendly staff.

Some of the cocktails Altana - where the drink in the featured photo is from - offers, are Cucumber Martini, Lemon Drop Martini, Pomegranate Ginger Mule, and Bourbon Bramble. I haven't tried them all, but I can say I have never been disappointed with the drinks here.

Cocktails at Altana range from $12-$14.

All cocktails at Tellus 360 are $10. I can highly recommend their mojito, it's delicious and when mint is in season, they use mint from their own rooftop garden.

Cocktails at The Exchange range from $15-$19. You can't beat the view from this spot.

Cooler spots

If you prefer to cool down inside, away from the humidity and heat, Conway Social Club, Decades, and Shot & Bottle are all great options. ConwaySocial Club is a unique experience in itself (which I've covered earlier) and the staff knows not only how to create unique tasting cocktails but also how to turn the drinks into a work of art.

Cocktails at Conway Social Club range from $9-$16.

Cocktails at Decades range from $10-$15. A little background on this place: Decades is a fun, affordable spot to combine entertainment and drinks. It features a six-lane boutique bowling alley and arcade with a full-service restaurant and bar. It is located in the historic Stahr Armory on North Queen Street. A perfect spot for a casual gathering with a larger group of friends.

Cocktails at Shot & Bottle range from $9-$15.

Addresses

Altana Rooftop Lounge: 26 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Tellus 360: 24 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

The Exchange: 25 S Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Conway Social Club: 28 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

Decades: 438 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Shot & Bottle: 2 N Queen St, Lancaster, PA 17603