Small Business Spotlight: House of Pizza, Willow Street [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It is easy to spot from the road. House of Pizza, Willow Street was there before most of the businesses in the area. The family-owned and operated casual pizza joint has been around since 1980, serving locals pizza and ice cream at an affordable price.

Simple, tasty

In addition to their large selection of pizza, they also offer stromboli, salads, soups, subs, and fresh-cut french fries. I went with a cheese pizza. After all, their business name has pizza in it so I couldn't not try. Plus, the shop being around for decades must mean locals like what they make.

The pizza was outstanding. Fresh crust, and the sauce had a sweetness to it. Not too much, just right. Same with the cheese - it was all balanced and felt like a perfect blend between the dough, sauce, spices, and cheese.

The food came quickly and the service was terrific. It felt as though the employees had a good time at House of Pizza, Willow Street, and that is not the case in every restaurant these days. This is definitely a place I am coming back to.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Unincorporated community

Fun fact on the area, Willow Street is not just the name of the street but also an unincorporated community and census-designated place in Lancaster County.

Why the name? In the early part of the 20th century the main thoroughfare in town was lined with willow trees on both sides for the length of the town. As time went by and the town grew, the road was widened and sidewalks were installed which required the trees be removed. Only a few of the original trees remain to this day.

Address: 2419 Willow Street Pike N, Willow Street, PA 17584