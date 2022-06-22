4th of July Celebration in Lititz Springs Park [Event Details]

Photo by Zuza Gałczyńska on Unsplash

First off, don't let the name of the event mislead you. The annual 4th of July celebration in Lititz Springs Park is actually held on July 1st and July 2nd. If you're a local, you know the event is extremely popular and if you want a decent parking spot somewhat close, come early.

Parade and concert

On the schedule for the first day of the event, there will be a patriotic parade from Lititz Lion's Club at 6:30 pm. Following the parade, Flamin' Dick and the Hot Rods will hold a free concert in the park at 8 pm. Approximately an hour later, the 79th Queen of the Candles ceremony is set to start.

Festival vibes

July 2nd will be a full day packed with festival activities. Wristbands are required to enter, and gates open at noon. There will be food trucks, music, an entire zone dedicated to kid fun, a baby parade. The parade is a popular one locally and features several prizes. There are no category restriction so if you're interested in participating you can let your imagination run wild and create an original theme that is special to your family.

As for the foods, some of the confirmed vendors are Walk-O-Taco, Joe' Famous Chicken N' Fries, Scoop O'Dough, Piper Belle's BBQ, Dough Heads Waffles, Savory's Funnel Cakes, and Uncle Paul's Stuffed Pretzels. These are only a handful of the options you'll have. Yum!

Fireworks

At 9:30 pm is when the fireworks are set to start. Fireworks are arranged by Celebration Fireworks and feature a 30-35 minute show with music. Seating is available both on the park side as well as the Rec Center side.

Address: The 4th of July Celebration is held at Lititz Springs Park - 24 N Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543