4 Fun Gift Ideas for Dads in Lancaster, PA [laserdome, golf + more]

In a crunch to decide what to gift your husband, dad, or grandfather, for father's day this year? So am I, so I decided to look around a little. Here's what I found.

Laserdome in Manheim

Sometimes, the best gifts are experiences.

At Laserdome in Manheim, all dads play for free on Father's Day. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can make a reservation. Online reservations require a $5 per person deposit, which will be refunded towards any purchase when arriving.

Combine it with a meal afterward, and you've made father's day into a fun event for the whole family.

Address: 2050 Auction Rd, Manheim, PA 17545

Camping in E-town

Elizabethtown / Hershey KOA Holiday is hosting a special Father's Day Weekend, from June 17th to June 19th. This can't be anything but a fun, outdoorsy way to celebrate all dads out there.

On the agenda are wagon rides, fishing derby, and craft time, plus more.

Address: 1980 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Golf at Meadia Heights

Meadia Heights Golf Club is located in the southern part of Lancaster county.

Established in 1922, this is a beautifully kept course that demands accuracy, ball control, and plenty of patience. With small greens and slick putting surfaces, the course layout is a fair and generous test for the average player. A safe bet if your dad is all about golf.

Address: 402 Golf Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602

Car show at Clipper Magazine Stadium

If your dad is into cars, on the other hand, Clipper Magazine Stadium is the place to be this Sunday.

The Clipper Stadium Showdown Car Show features vendors, food trucks, music and several awards. The organizers, Stanced Evolution are all about bringing all the clubs and brands together for an in-person experience where cars are in focus.

Address: 650 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

In my opinion, gifting experiences often trumps material gift. Experiences are memories, fun, and you can do it all together.

