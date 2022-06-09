Lancaster, PA

Blazin' J's: Spicy Fried Chicken, Summer Vibes in Lancaster, PA

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUVYb_0g5qv2O700
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

This is fried chicken done right.

Blazin' J's is a small, local restaurant that has been a part of the Lancaster food scene since 2019. They started out in the city on East King Street where they make everything from scratch. As the community got wind of the new fried chicken spot, they quickly expanded with a second location at the food court at Park City Mall, as well as investing in a food truck dishing up fried chicken from their kitchen on wheels.

Specialty mayo

Blazin' J's staple is the J's way chicken sandwich, a spicy sandwich dipped in their specialty house hot sauce with pepper jack cheese, hot house mayo, and pickles.

Like many things in life, it's all about the details. In this case, the hot house mayo. In fact, the demand for their house mayo grew so big that the company owners decided to create full-size hot house mayo containers available for purchase.

Fried right

Their fried chicken is just the right amount of spicy, and paired with fries, it's a perfect summer treat for warmer days. Also on the menu you'll find milkshakes with the following flavors; vanilla, chocolate, caramel & banana. I didn't try their sweet options, but according to restaurant reviews, their caramel & banana milkshake is a true winner.

Blazin' J’s goal is to serve delicious fried or grilled chicken while building strong communities. This is definitely a place I am coming back to. Whenever I get to support local businesses rather than larger companies, I am all for it.

Address: 15 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 and 1228 Park City Center, Lancaster, PA 17601

# Food and Drink# Blazin Js# Fried Chicken# Lancaster PA# Food Scene

Comments / 4

