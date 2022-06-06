Shady Maple Smorgasbord: The Place to Be if You're Craving It All [Pennsylvania Dutch Foods]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Have you ever been to Shady Maple? It's a unique and kind of overwhelming experience, right?

Serving over a million

This cafeteria-style restaurant serves almost 1.5 million people every year and there is often a line to get in. According to its website, Shady Maple Smorgasboard prides itself on being the largest buffet in the country.

It is for sure the largest buffet I have ever seen and if you have ever wondered what the traditional Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine is all about, you'll find it here. The smorgasbord features 200 feet of authentic Pennsylvania Dutch foods.

They also offer seafood, steak, hot dogs, pasta, pizza, salads, you name it. There are lots of options, both healthy and not-so-healthy. As for desserts, you'll find baked goods and sweet desserts coming from their own bakery.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Faith-based

Since the humble start in 1962, when Henry Z. Martin and his wife originally started selling produce in a roadside stand in front of their home in East Earl - located under a large maple tree - the company founded by their daughter Miriam Weaver and her husband, has been based in the Christian faith with a commitment to community and to value their customers.

Today, Shady Maple includes, in addition to the smorgasbord; a farm market, gift shop, a banquet hall and a catering service. The company weathered the storm through the pandemic and is as busy as ever. According to their website, they employ over 750 people.

Address: Shady Maple Smorgasbord is located at 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, PA 17519