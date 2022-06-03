Root's Country Market & Auction: Upcoming Events [Summer 2022]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim is truly a gem in Lancaster County.

About a 20-minute drive from Lancaster City, you'll find Root's, the oldest single-family-run country market in the county. It has grown from what used to be a small poultry auction in 1925 to now having over 200 vendors and several events throughout the year.

Root's, among locals pronounced "Rutz", is only open on Tuesdays. The large market features a produce auction as well as fresh meats, deli, bakery items, flowers, handmade crafts, antiques, collectibles, and household items. In other words, you'll likely find something here.

Root's Country Market & Auction has two upcoming events, both of which are held annually and are popular among locals.

17th Annual Spring Car, Truck, & Cycle Show

If you're passionate about anything on wheels and want to register your vehicle for the show, make sure to do so in advance. The registration form can be found here, and participants can win prizes and trophies. This is a fun afternoon event you don't want to miss!

The show will be held Tuesday, June 7th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Annual Antique & Collectible Show

This show is one where you can find some real bargain deals. The Annual Antique & Collectible Show features antiques, collectibles, toys, games, books, home decor, and much more. Parking, as well as admission, is free.

The event will be held Saturday, July 2nd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: Address: 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, PA 17545

Pro tip: Several standholders at Root's only accept cash, so make sure to go to the ATM before heading to the country market.