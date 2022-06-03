Manheim, PA

Root's Country Market & Auction: Upcoming Events [Summer 2022]

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJL1a_0fzObsIK00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim is truly a gem in Lancaster County.

About a 20-minute drive from Lancaster City, you'll find Root's, the oldest single-family-run country market in the county. It has grown from what used to be a small poultry auction in 1925 to now having over 200 vendors and several events throughout the year.

Root's, among locals pronounced "Rutz", is only open on Tuesdays. The large market features a produce auction as well as fresh meats, deli, bakery items, flowers, handmade crafts, antiques, collectibles, and household items. In other words, you'll likely find something here.

Root's Country Market & Auction has two upcoming events, both of which are held annually and are popular among locals.

17th Annual Spring Car, Truck, & Cycle Show

If you're passionate about anything on wheels and want to register your vehicle for the show, make sure to do so in advance. The registration form can be found here, and participants can win prizes and trophies. This is a fun afternoon event you don't want to miss!

The show will be held Tuesday, June 7th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Annual Antique & Collectible Show

This show is one where you can find some real bargain deals. The Annual Antique & Collectible Show features antiques, collectibles, toys, games, books, home decor, and much more. Parking, as well as admission, is free.

The event will be held Saturday, July 2nd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: Address: 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, PA 17545

Pro tip: Several standholders at Root's only accept cash, so make sure to go to the ATM before heading to the country market.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Roots Country Market and Aucti# Lancaster PA# Local Market# Food and Drink# Events

Comments / 4

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
3408 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Streetfood from Homage in Lancaster, PA

When I heard Homage was going to be at the annual food truck festival in Stauffer Park last weekend, I put it on my list of foods to try. Their menu highlights foods from West Africa, The Caribbean, Central and South America.

Read full story
East Earl, PA

Shady Maple Smorgasbord: The Place to Be if You're Craving It All [Pennsylvania Dutch Foods]

Have you ever been to Shady Maple? It's a unique and kind of overwhelming experience, right?. This cafeteria-style restaurant serves almost 1.5 million people every year and there is often a line to get in. According to its website, Shady Maple Smorgasboard prides itself on being the largest buffet in the country.

Read full story
48 comments
Lancaster, PA

Fresh Produce: Vegetables and Fruits Currently in Season in Lancaster, PA

June is the start of when you get the freshest produce in Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Lancaster is the most productive non-irrigated farming county in the country, making it an amazing place to grow produce. As we continue into the month, you'll find more and more roadside stands popping up, and there are several farmers markets throughout the county offering local and fresh produce.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Water Week: Featured Events During the Countywide Celebration

Did you know there are over 1,400 miles of streams and rivers in Lancaster County? Some of these beautiful streams are polluted, but there are efforts underway to bring them back to health.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Red Rose Run is Back in Lancaster, PA [ + kids fun run, wheelchair race, post-run beer garden]

How's that running coming along? This weekend, The Red Rose Run returns to Lancaster - for the 46th year, and it is a great opportunity to get your exercise in. The five-mile race through the city and its county park brings over a thousand runners to the city and is known to be a popular event locally and regionally. The event also includes a kids' fun run and a wheelchair race.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster VegFest: A Festival Celebrating All Things Plant-Based [Lancaster, PA]

This upcoming weekend, it is time for the 6th annual Lancaster VegFest. The two-day festival is held at Buchanan Park in Lancaster City and is all about celebrating the plant-based lifestyle. The event is organized by Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, whose mission is to provide information about the benefits of a plant-based diet for health and the benefit to animals.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Want to Try ALL The Foods? Head to Stauffer Park This Saturday for The Annual Food Truck Fest

Stauffer Park is a beautiful park in itself, but when the food trucks come, it's all you'd ever want for a family-friendly, community-oriented fest for food enthusiasts, young and old.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Freeze and Frizz: A Family-Friendly Gem in Leola, PA

Anyone else feel like they are melting away on these 90+ degree days? Freeze and Frizz in Leola, PA is an adorable hidden gem along New Holland Pike and perfect for warmer days. Not only do the ice cream and soft serves taste outstanding, but they are reasonably priced.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Family-Friendly: 3 Parks & Playgrounds in Lancaster City, PA

The City of Lancaster, PA is home to several public parks and playgrounds. Some of the more family-friendly green spaces are perfect places to relax and let the kids play and unwind. I've listed three of my favorite city parks below.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Memorial Day Weekend: 3 Family-Friendly, Free Events in Lancaster, PA

Memorial Day is coming up, and this weekend, several fun events are being organized across town. If you don't have plans for the weekend, here are three family-friendly happenings to choose between, all of them with free admission.

Read full story
Neffsville, PA

A Takeout Favorite: Cheeseburger Hoagie, The Sandwich Factory [Spring/Summer 2022]

The Sandwich Factory in Neffsville is a takeout favorite in our house. The menu of the Lancaster-based sports lounge is covering all the hoagies and bar foods you can think of. The portion sizes are generally large and sharable.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Food & Drink: Two Food Trucks You Don't Want to Miss Out On This Season [Lancaster, PA]

There's no season like when the food trucks are out, right? It's getting warmer, more events are happening across town. During the spring and summer months, the food trucks are a frequent, welcomed sight.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Food & Drink: 3 Coffee Shops Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PA

I don't know about you, but whenever I am visiting a cafe, I have high expectations when it comes to the coffee. I want it to taste much better than the same old coffee I make at home - day in, day out. After almost three years in Lancaster, PA, these are some of my current favorite coffee shops.

Read full story
Lititz, PA

Tourist in Lititz, PA? Don't Miss Out on These 3 Spots

Lititz, PA is one of my favorite places in Lancaster County. There's such a friendly vibe in the town, and quite often events are happening across the borough. If you're a tourist with limited time, these are four of the places I would prioritize seeing.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

Family Fun: Carnival Weekend at Dutch Wonderland [Lancaster, PA]

Are your kids into carnivals? This weekend at Dutch Wonderland, it's all about jugglers, balloon artists, food, treats, and lots of carnival related fun. Every now and then throughout the year, the amusement park has fun events lined up, and the Carnival Weekend is a popular one among families, both local families and tourists from out-of-town.

Read full story
1 comments
Intercourse, PA

This Weekend, It's All About Rhubarb at Kitchen Kettle Village [Festival]

Have you ever been to Kitchen Kettle Village? That's where it's all happening this weekend. They have their very own Rhubarb Festival in the heart of the county. In fact, this place in Intercourse, PA, has been dedicating time to celebrate rhubarb for the past 30 years. Every spring, the village pays tribute with a two-day food festival filled with all things rhubarb and fun events for young and old.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Pool Season is Approaching - 3 Things You Should Know [Lancaster, PA]

Are you planning on getting a seasonal pass to one of Lancaster County's swimming pools this summer? No matter where you live in the county, odds are there's a public swimming pool nearby, but there are three things you should know about this pool season.

Read full story
1 comments
Lititz, PA

Farmers Market Season Begins - New Vendors, Food, Fun [Downtown Lititz, PA]

Lititz Farmers Market is one you don't want to miss out on. This seasonal outdoor market in Lititz Springs Park is a community gathering spot, and this year, several vendors are setting up shop each Thursday.

Read full story
4 comments
East Petersburg, PA

Dessert at Son's Ice Cream in East Petersburg [Lancaster, PA]

It's the season for soft serve ice cream, milkshakes, and sundaes. For a kid, few things will beat Son's in East Petersburg. This spot is locally known for serving large portions. They also have more options when it comes to ice cream than I've seen anywhere else, not only in Lancaster but the surrounding areas as well. There is so much to choose between it can actually get tricky to decide what to order. Everything looks delicious. Son's also make their own Italian ice. Their gelatis are made with creamy soft serve vanilla ice cream, and flavors rotate and change daily.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy