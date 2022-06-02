Lancaster, PA

Red Rose Run is Back in Lancaster, PA [ + kids fun run, wheelchair race, post-run beer garden]

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yS3L6_0fyCsFuz00
Photo by Miguel A. Amutio on Unsplash

How's that running coming along? This weekend, The Red Rose Run returns to Lancaster - for the 46th year, and it is a great opportunity to get your exercise in. The five-mile race through the city and its county park brings over a thousand runners to the city and is known to be a popular event locally and regionally. The event also includes a kids' fun run and a wheelchair race.

Route

As for the Red Rose Run and the wheelchair run, participants will use the following route: North on Queen Street, East on Lemon Street, South on Duke Street, West on Chesapeake Street, 1st block take bridge over Conestoga River then Southeast on Rockford Road, North on Duke Street, West on Walnut Street and South on Queen Street to finish.

The kids' run will be approximately 1/2 mile.

Post-race drinks

After the run, The Michelob Ultra Beer Garden returns and will be open for post-race refreshments. To be able to participate in beer sampling, you must be 21 or older. Minors accompanied by parents 21 and older are permitted in the beer garden. Runners must have ID and wristbands from the race to enter beer garden.

Proceeds from the run will benefit the Lancaster Central Market Trust, a nonprofit organization that is managing the day-to-day operations and long-range management of Lancaster Central Market, a historic public market located in the heart of the city.

If you're interested in running on race day but missed the online registration, individual participants can register in-person during packet pick-up at the Lancaster City Visitor Center on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or between 6:30 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. on race day.

Date and time: Saturday, June 4, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Binns Park, on the 100 Block of North Queen Street.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Race# Events# Red Rose Run# Lancaster PA# Kids Fun Run

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
3259 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Manheim, PA

Root's Country Market & Auction: Upcoming Events [Summer 2022]

Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim is truly a gem in Lancaster County. About a 20-minute drive from Lancaster City, you'll find Root's, the oldest single-family-run country market in the county. It has grown from what used to be a small poultry auction in 1925 to now having over 200 vendors and several events throughout the year.

Read full story
4 comments
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Water Week: Featured Events During the Countywide Celebration

Did you know there are over 1,400 miles of streams and rivers in Lancaster County? Some of these beautiful streams are polluted, but there are efforts underway to bring them back to health.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster VegFest: A Festival Celebrating All Things Plant-Based [Lancaster, PA]

This upcoming weekend, it is time for the 6th annual Lancaster VegFest. The two-day festival is held at Buchanan Park in Lancaster City and is all about celebrating the plant-based lifestyle. The event is organized by Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, whose mission is to provide information about the benefits of a plant-based diet for health and the benefit to animals.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Want to Try ALL The Foods? Head to Stauffer Park This Saturday for The Annual Food Truck Fest

Stauffer Park is a beautiful park in itself, but when the food trucks come, it's all you'd ever want for a family-friendly, community-oriented fest for food enthusiasts, young and old.

Read full story
Lancaster County, PA

Freeze and Frizz: A Family-Friendly Gem in Leola, PA

Anyone else feel like they are melting away on these 90+ degree days? Freeze and Frizz in Leola, PA is an adorable hidden gem along New Holland Pike and perfect for warmer days. Not only do the ice cream and soft serves taste outstanding, but they are reasonably priced.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Family-Friendly: 3 Parks & Playgrounds in Lancaster City, PA

The City of Lancaster, PA is home to several public parks and playgrounds. Some of the more family-friendly green spaces are perfect places to relax and let the kids play and unwind. I've listed three of my favorite city parks below.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Memorial Day Weekend: 3 Family-Friendly, Free Events in Lancaster, PA

Memorial Day is coming up, and this weekend, several fun events are being organized across town. If you don't have plans for the weekend, here are three family-friendly happenings to choose between, all of them with free admission.

Read full story
Neffsville, PA

A Takeout Favorite: Cheeseburger Hoagie, The Sandwich Factory [Spring/Summer 2022]

The Sandwich Factory in Neffsville is a takeout favorite in our house. The menu of the Lancaster-based sports lounge is covering all the hoagies and bar foods you can think of. The portion sizes are generally large and sharable.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Food & Drink: Two Food Trucks You Don't Want to Miss Out On This Season [Lancaster, PA]

There's no season like when the food trucks are out, right? It's getting warmer, more events are happening across town. During the spring and summer months, the food trucks are a frequent, welcomed sight.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Food & Drink: 3 Coffee Shops Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PA

I don't know about you, but whenever I am visiting a cafe, I have high expectations when it comes to the coffee. I want it to taste much better than the same old coffee I make at home - day in, day out. After almost three years in Lancaster, PA, these are some of my current favorite coffee shops.

Read full story
Lititz, PA

Tourist in Lititz, PA? Don't Miss Out on These 3 Spots

Lititz, PA is one of my favorite places in Lancaster County. There's such a friendly vibe in the town, and quite often events are happening across the borough. If you're a tourist with limited time, these are four of the places I would prioritize seeing.

Read full story
3 comments
Lancaster, PA

Family Fun: Carnival Weekend at Dutch Wonderland [Lancaster, PA]

Are your kids into carnivals? This weekend at Dutch Wonderland, it's all about jugglers, balloon artists, food, treats, and lots of carnival related fun. Every now and then throughout the year, the amusement park has fun events lined up, and the Carnival Weekend is a popular one among families, both local families and tourists from out-of-town.

Read full story
1 comments
Intercourse, PA

This Weekend, It's All About Rhubarb at Kitchen Kettle Village [Festival]

Have you ever been to Kitchen Kettle Village? That's where it's all happening this weekend. They have their very own Rhubarb Festival in the heart of the county. In fact, this place in Intercourse, PA, has been dedicating time to celebrate rhubarb for the past 30 years. Every spring, the village pays tribute with a two-day food festival filled with all things rhubarb and fun events for young and old.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Pool Season is Approaching - 3 Things You Should Know [Lancaster, PA]

Are you planning on getting a seasonal pass to one of Lancaster County's swimming pools this summer? No matter where you live in the county, odds are there's a public swimming pool nearby, but there are three things you should know about this pool season.

Read full story
1 comments
Lititz, PA

Farmers Market Season Begins - New Vendors, Food, Fun [Downtown Lititz, PA]

Lititz Farmers Market is one you don't want to miss out on. This seasonal outdoor market in Lititz Springs Park is a community gathering spot, and this year, several vendors are setting up shop each Thursday.

Read full story
4 comments
East Petersburg, PA

Dessert at Son's Ice Cream in East Petersburg [Lancaster, PA]

It's the season for soft serve ice cream, milkshakes, and sundaes. For a kid, few things will beat Son's in East Petersburg. This spot is locally known for serving large portions. They also have more options when it comes to ice cream than I've seen anywhere else, not only in Lancaster but the surrounding areas as well. There is so much to choose between it can actually get tricky to decide what to order. Everything looks delicious. Son's also make their own Italian ice. Their gelatis are made with creamy soft serve vanilla ice cream, and flavors rotate and change daily.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

Tourist in Lancaster City, PA? Here Are 3 Fun Things to Do, Year-Round

Lancaster has become a popular destination for weekend getaways and family trips. Although there is a ton of seasonal fun to explore at farms and throughout the city, some things are constant, year-round, and these are the ones I'll highlight today.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

3 Places to Go Vintage Shopping in Lancaster, PA [Spring 2022]

Lancaster, PA is a hidden gem when it comes to vintage shopping. There are so many unique spots worth visiting and today, I'll highlight three of them, some of them sort of tucked away and hard to find.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

3 Summer Camps for Kids in Lancaster, PA [Featured]

If you're sending your kids to camp this summer, there are a lot of options in Lancaster, PA. This week I am highlighting three camps, all of which are offering day camps for children, covering everything from dance, to sports of all sorts, and time travel adventures!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy