Red Rose Run is Back in Lancaster, PA [ + kids fun run, wheelchair race, post-run beer garden]

Photo by Miguel A. Amutio on Unsplash

How's that running coming along? This weekend, The Red Rose Run returns to Lancaster - for the 46th year, and it is a great opportunity to get your exercise in. The five-mile race through the city and its county park brings over a thousand runners to the city and is known to be a popular event locally and regionally. The event also includes a kids' fun run and a wheelchair race.

Route

As for the Red Rose Run and the wheelchair run, participants will use the following route: North on Queen Street, East on Lemon Street, South on Duke Street, West on Chesapeake Street, 1st block take bridge over Conestoga River then Southeast on Rockford Road, North on Duke Street, West on Walnut Street and South on Queen Street to finish.

The kids' run will be approximately 1/2 mile.

Post-race drinks

After the run, The Michelob Ultra Beer Garden returns and will be open for post-race refreshments. To be able to participate in beer sampling, you must be 21 or older. Minors accompanied by parents 21 and older are permitted in the beer garden. Runners must have ID and wristbands from the race to enter beer garden.

Proceeds from the run will benefit the Lancaster Central Market Trust, a nonprofit organization that is managing the day-to-day operations and long-range management of Lancaster Central Market, a historic public market located in the heart of the city.

If you're interested in running on race day but missed the online registration, individual participants can register in-person during packet pick-up at the Lancaster City Visitor Center on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or between 6:30 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. on race day.

Date and time: Saturday, June 4, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Binns Park, on the 100 Block of North Queen Street.