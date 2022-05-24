Lancaster, PA

Memorial Day Weekend: 3 Family-Friendly, Free Events in Lancaster, PA

Melissa Frost

Memorial Day is coming up, and this weekend, several fun events are being organized across town. If you don't have plans for the weekend, here are three family-friendly happenings to choose between, all of them with free admission.

Car show and family day in Manheim

This event, hosted by Iron Leg, is one geared toward kids and their parents. The entertainment includes a magic show, live music, dancing face painting, a corn hole tournament, and of course, a car show. There will be several food trucks covering both sweet and savory foods.

The event is a fundraiser for Iron Leg, a local nonprofit that exists solely to provide prosthetics, therapy, and general support for children in need.

Date and time: May 28th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: 722 South Chiques Road, Manheim PA 17545

Concert in Lititz Springs Park

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra is having a Memorial Day Concert in Lititz Springs Park this Saturday. All are welcome. Make sure to bring a lawn chair and a blanket. If it rains, the concert will be moved to the Warwick High School Auditorium.

Fun fact: This season, Lancaster Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 75th birthday!

Date and time: May 28th at 7 p.m.

Address: 24 North Broad St, Lititz, PA 17543

Culliton Park - STEM Saturday

SoWe and Lancaster Science Factory are hosting STEM Saturday at Culliton Park this Saturday. The activities are perfect for children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade. Some of the things your child might get to try out include kitchen chemistry, slime making, robotics, circuits, and engineering challenges. In other words, they will not run out of things to do at this event!

The STEM workshops are held in the pavilion and are generally rain or shine, except in the case of dangerous or severe weather.

Date and time: May 28th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 200 S. Water Street, Lancaster, PA 17603

