A Takeout Favorite: Cheeseburger Hoagie, The Sandwich Factory [Spring/Summer 2022]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The Sandwich Factory in Neffsville is a takeout favorite in our house. The menu of the Lancaster-based sports lounge is covering all the hoagies and bar foods you can think of. The portion sizes are generally large and sharable.

A go-to for hoagies

If you're ever craving fast food, I can highly recommend their cheeseburger hoagie, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vinaigrette and mayo, in addition to the cheeseburger itself, all served on an Italian Hoagie. It is not healthy, but it is very filling and delicious.

Some of my other favorites include the sirloin steak with fried onions and melted provolone cheese, mayo, and mustard on a hoagie roll. Their Cuban hoagie is also a staple on the menu, it is delicious and stuffed with meat and toppings. I've also tried the Chicken BLTA topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, mayo and avocado on a pressed hoagie roll.

As you can see, you've got some options here, and there's more on their menu.

I have tried hoagies from a few other places in the area, but The Sandwich Factory is my favorite and I keep coming back to them.

Events

If you do decide to dine in at the sports lounge, make sure to check out their website for events in advance. This spot is a gathering place in the community, with Trivia Night and Open Mic Night being some of the happenings they are organizing regularly. The Sandwich Factory is all about hoagies, community, and sports, and there's a great atmosphere in this restaurant.

Address: The Sandwich Factory is located at 2520 Lititz Pike, Neffsville, PA 17601.