Food & Drink: Two Food Trucks You Don't Want to Miss Out On This Season [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

There's no season like when the food trucks are out, right? It's getting warmer, more events are happening across town. During the spring and summer months, the food trucks are a frequent, welcomed sight.

Here are two of the trucks I've run into recently:

Walk-O Taco

I'm starting with what has become my favorite Mexican food place in Lancaster, Walk-O Taco.

With a creative, environmental twist to it, these guys are offering traditional Mexican to unique flavor experiences in a portable brown bag filled with crunchy deliciousness.

I ordered the O.G.C., a chicken-based taco meal in a brown bag. It looked like this:

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Starting at the bottom of the bag there were tortilla chips (my guess is homemade chips because they were incredible), then came the chicken, cheese, pico de gallo, and last but not least - sour cream. And if you wondered - having the entire meal in a brown bag didn't make it soggy.

After running into this food truck at a recent event I decided to follow them on their social media channels to follow their schedule so I can find them again.

Dough Heads Waffles

Another one I am frequently following is Dough Heads Waffles, serving "wockets", short for waffle pockets. They offer sweet and savory waffle pockets, and their menu is incredibly creative. You'll find everything from Bacon Mac & Beer Cheese to Buffalo Chicken to Nutella & Berry. All served as wockets. No wonder the line was long!

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

This food truck is so popular that the owners actually decided to become a permanent vendor at Columbia Markethouse, where they also have a full-sized coffee and espresso bar. You'll find them at the markethouse every Saturday.

If you find yourself at an event where these two food trucks are present, go for the tacos first and end with a sweet, stuffed waffle. You'll not regret it!