Family Fun: Carnival Weekend at Dutch Wonderland [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Are your kids into carnivals? This weekend at Dutch Wonderland, it's all about jugglers, balloon artists, food, treats, and lots of carnival related fun. Every now and then throughout the year, the amusement park has fun events lined up, and the Carnival Weekend is a popular one among families, both local families and tourists from out-of-town.

Family friendly

Since the park had its grand opening back in 1963, Dutch Wonderland has been acknowledged several times as a premier family theme park in Pennsylvania and has been voted one of the Top 5 Best Kid’s Parks in the World by Amusement Today magazine.

With over 35 rides, attractions, and shows, there's always something fun happening here, and the place itself is perfectly designed for families with young children. It's walkable and not too big and overwhelming. Last year, we took our kids to the park and they all had a blast from morning to night.

COVID-19 precautions

On their website, Dutch Wonderland states they are committed to providing a clean, safe environment, with numerous measures in place such as regular, thorough cleaning throughout the park and hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas.

Guests are asked to stay at home if they have a fever or are displaying other symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, all guests are asked to wash their hands often with soap and water, as well as avoiding to touch their face.

Admittance to the carnival weekend is included with park admission.

Address: Dutch Wonderland is located at 2249 East Lincoln Highway, Lancaster, PA 17602.