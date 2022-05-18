This Weekend, It's All About Rhubarb at Kitchen Kettle Village [Festival]

Photo by Daiga Ellaby on Unsplash

Have you ever been to Kitchen Kettle Village? That's where it's all happening this weekend. They have their very own Rhubarb Festival in the heart of the county. In fact, this place in Intercourse, PA, has been dedicating time to celebrate rhubarb for the past 30 years. Every spring, the village pays tribute with a two-day food festival filled with all things rhubarb and fun events for young and old.

Dessert contest

Included in the events, you'll find a rhubarb baking contest.

If you believe you have a rhubarb recipe worthy of a prize, enter the contest, and cross your fingers! All entries must include some form of rhubarb. You can only enter in up to two categories and you are limited to two entries per category for judging. You are only eligible to enter a maximum of four entries for judging.

$250 goes to the Best of Show Dessert, along with gift certificate prizes of $50 for 1st place, $35 for 2nd place & $25 for 3rd place in each category.

Rhubarb car race

Yes, you read that right. You get to see the fastest rhubarb cars in a rhubarb race-car derby. There's also a rhubarb king and queen, lots of lively music and dance, and several entertainers lined up for the festival this Friday and Saturday.

And if you're really into rhubarb, they're also offering a rhubarb VIP package. It includes several goodies, including strawberry rhubarb Lemonade from MOMS Pretzels, a pound of fresh, Lancaster County rhubarb with a recipe booklet at the Hospitality Table, 1/2 pint jar of strawberry rhubarb jam from The Jam & Relish Kitchen, a rhubarb confectionary treat from Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets, and (a lot) more. All details can be found on Kitchen Kettle's website.

If you like rhubarb, Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse is the number one place to be this weekend.

Address: 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534