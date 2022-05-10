Tourist in Lancaster City, PA? Here Are 3 Fun Things to Do, Year-Round

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lancaster has become a popular destination for weekend getaways and family trips. Although there is a ton of seasonal fun to explore at farms and throughout the city, some things are constant, year-round, and these are the ones I'll highlight today.

The Fulton Theatre

There's almost always something to see at The Fulton. The theatre on Prince Street is a true landmark in the city of Lancaster, PA. The Fulton Theatre was built on the foundation of Lancaster’s pre-Revolutionary jail. In 1852, Christopher Hager, a Lancaster merchant and civic leader had a desire to create a building that would serve as a community center for meetings, lectures, concerts, and theatrical performances in the county. It was named Fulton Hall, after the county’s steam engine pioneer, Robert Fulton, and today, we know it as The Fulton Theatre.

There are tours available to explore the building, and currently, they are showing Smokey Joe's Cafe and The Little Mermaid.

Address: 12 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Lancaster Central Market

A vacation is only as good as the food you get, and there are few things more exciting than trying out new foods and exploring local cuisines. Lancaster Central Market is the perfect place to do so. More than 60 vendors are offering everything from Amish baked goods and local cheeses to fresh vegetables and locally sourced, organic meat. There are also several culturally diverse vendors setting up shop inside the market three days a week, tempting guests with foods from all over the globe.

The market is open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Address: 23 N Market St, Lancaster, PA 17603

North Museum of Nature and Science

At North Museum of Nature and Science, there is something fun going on. Whether it is to visit their planetarium, live animal room, or one of their many exhibits, odds are you'll have a good time.

Their planetarium Spitz’s SciDome XD projection system lets audiences travel anywhere in extreme definition. You are surrounded by visuals where their movie-like shows make you feel like you are part of the show, including the wonderful sensation of flying on earth or through the universe.

The live animal room has over twenty different species. Here, you can greet snakes, lizards, degus, turtles, toads, and tarantulas, to name a few. Not for the faint of heart!

Address: 400 College Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603