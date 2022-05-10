Lancaster, PA

Tourist in Lancaster City, PA? Here Are 3 Fun Things to Do, Year-Round

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Oxjm_0fZ2Ggzk00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lancaster has become a popular destination for weekend getaways and family trips. Although there is a ton of seasonal fun to explore at farms and throughout the city, some things are constant, year-round, and these are the ones I'll highlight today.

The Fulton Theatre

There's almost always something to see at The Fulton. The theatre on Prince Street is a true landmark in the city of Lancaster, PA. The Fulton Theatre was built on the foundation of Lancaster’s pre-Revolutionary jail. In 1852, Christopher Hager, a Lancaster merchant and civic leader had a desire to create a building that would serve as a community center for meetings, lectures, concerts, and theatrical performances in the county. It was named Fulton Hall, after the county’s steam engine pioneer, Robert Fulton, and today, we know it as The Fulton Theatre.

There are tours available to explore the building, and currently, they are showing Smokey Joe's Cafe and The Little Mermaid.

Address: 12 N Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

Lancaster Central Market

A vacation is only as good as the food you get, and there are few things more exciting than trying out new foods and exploring local cuisines. Lancaster Central Market is the perfect place to do so. More than 60 vendors are offering everything from Amish baked goods and local cheeses to fresh vegetables and locally sourced, organic meat. There are also several culturally diverse vendors setting up shop inside the market three days a week, tempting guests with foods from all over the globe.

The market is open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Address: 23 N Market St, Lancaster, PA 17603

North Museum of Nature and Science

At North Museum of Nature and Science, there is something fun going on. Whether it is to visit their planetarium, live animal room, or one of their many exhibits, odds are you'll have a good time.

Their planetarium Spitz’s SciDome XD projection system lets audiences travel anywhere in extreme definition. You are surrounded by visuals where their movie-like shows make you feel like you are part of the show, including the wonderful sensation of flying on earth or through the universe.

The live animal room has over twenty different species. Here, you can greet snakes, lizards, degus, turtles, toads, and tarantulas, to name a few. Not for the faint of heart!

Address: 400 College Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lancaster PA# Things to Do# Activities# Family Fun# Tourist

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
3059 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA

Pool Season is Approaching - 3 Things You Should Know [Lancaster, PA]

Are you planning on getting a seasonal pass to one of Lancaster County's swimming pools this summer? No matter where you live in the county, odds are there's a public swimming pool nearby, but there are three things you should know about this pool season.

Read full story
1 comments
Lititz, PA

Farmers Market Season Begins - New Vendors, Food, Fun [Downtown Lititz, PA]

Lititz Farmers Market is one you don't want to miss out on. This seasonal outdoor market in Lititz Springs Park is a community gathering spot, and this year, several vendors are setting up shop each Thursday.

Read full story
2 comments
East Petersburg, PA

Dessert at Son's Ice Cream in East Petersburg [Lancaster, PA]

It's the season for soft serve ice cream, milkshakes, and sundaes. For a kid, few things will beat Son's in East Petersburg. This spot is locally known for serving large portions. They also have more options when it comes to ice cream than I've seen anywhere else, not only in Lancaster but the surrounding areas as well. There is so much to choose between it can actually get tricky to decide what to order. Everything looks delicious. Son's also make their own Italian ice. Their gelatis are made with creamy soft serve vanilla ice cream, and flavors rotate and change daily.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

3 Places to Go Vintage Shopping in Lancaster, PA [Spring 2022]

Lancaster, PA is a hidden gem when it comes to vintage shopping. There are so many unique spots worth visiting and today, I'll highlight three of them, some of them sort of tucked away and hard to find.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

3 Summer Camps for Kids in Lancaster, PA [Featured]

If you're sending your kids to camp this summer, there are a lot of options in Lancaster, PA. This week I am highlighting three camps, all of which are offering day camps for children, covering everything from dance, to sports of all sorts, and time travel adventures!

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

3 Outdoorsy Things To Do With Kids This Weekend [Lancaster, PA]

The weather is getting warmer, and unless you're allergic to pollen, it's a great time to be outdoors. I've gathered three fun things you can do with family or friends this weekend, all of them very kid-friendly.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

Rooftop Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PA, This Season

There are a handful of rooftop bars in Lancaster City, PA, and the season for enjoying them has just begun. Here are 5 rooftop bars, all located in the heart of the city. I'm starting with the tallest of them all, pictured above.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Fun Things To Do During Mother's Day Weekend in Lancaster, PA

Mother's Day is a day worth celebrating for all the moms out there, and there are several fun events lined up in Lancaster, PA. I've listed a handful of them right here. Ken's Gardens are hosting two Mother's Day workshops this weekend. First, a Mother’s Day Eclectic Succulent Workshop where you get to create a beautiful and eclectic succulent planter. For this workshop, you will be planting succulents into a recycled container that you might find in a kitchen. The workshop includes instruction, container, succulent soil and embellishments. They're also doing a Mother’s Day Container Garden Workshop where you can mix and match with a variety of colorful annual plants.

Read full story
Ephrata, PA

A Spring Morning Coffee Date at Scratch Bakes in Ephrata, PA

Whenever I am finding myself in the heart of Ephrata, PA, I usually stop by Scratch Bakes. After a wonderful first-time experience last year when they told me as I was about to pay: "Someone already took care of your bill", I have been back a few times.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Exploring The Bowling + Arcade at Park City Mall [Lancaster, PA]

The other day my husband and I wanted to surprise the kids by taking them bowling. We googled places in our area, and Round 1 Bowling & Amusement came up. We decided to head over, not expecting too much more than a decent bowling alley.

Read full story
3 comments
Ephrata, PA

One of the Most Charming Restaurants in Ephrata Prepares Second Location

This is a restaurant along Ephrata's West Main Street. Although it may look like someone's private, residential property, this place is packed with good food and desserts, made locally for guests to enjoy. Just as wonderful as all the deliciousness, are the views. This is Lancaster County farmland at its best and a visit during dusk is magical, especially now that it's warmer out.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Gallery Row and Why it's Worth a Visit [Lancaster, PA]

Gallery Row features many of Lancaster City’s art galleries and is the center of the city's art scene. You'll find Gallery Row on the first and second blocks of North Prince Street. Several local artists are represented, and the art you find here is both unique and covers a wide array of styles.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Wood-Fired Dessert at a Rooftop Overlooking Lancaster City, PA

You can't beat the view from this restaurant, that's for sure. The Exchange in downtown Lancaster City offers panoramic views of the beautiful city, and features all-weather and open-air lounge areas nearly 180 feet in the air. It is a fun experience for the view itself.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Dining in at Mojo Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar in Lancaster, PA

Mojo's is well-known as a go-to for Asian comfort food in the area, especially in the northern part of Lancaster, PA. The restaurant used to have limited hours and takeout only for a long period of time. These days, they are offering guests the opportunity to dine in. I recently did just that, and it was a pleasant experience.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Conway Social Club is as Hip as Ever [Spring 2022]

Last year, I explored Conway Social Club, a high-end, speakeasy-inspired bar in the heart of Lancaster, PA. This spot specializes in cocktails. When visiting, you get to see first-hand that a cocktail is so much more than just the sum of its parts. It is creative and flavorful, and crafting the perfect cocktail requires talent as well as passion.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

Passenger Coffee - A Trendy, Minimalist Inspired Coffee Shop in Lancaster, PA

When Passenger Coffee recently was named the best coffee shop, not only in Lancaster but in all of Pennsylvania, I knew I had to check it out. Located in the heart of the city, it's easily accessible and easy to find.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Easter Egg Hunt Family Events in Lancaster, PA

Are you looking for places to take your little ones on a memorable and fun Easter Egg Hunt? There are several planned in and around Lancaster, PA, four of them of which are mentioned below.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

4 Beaches Within Driving Distance to Lancaster, PA [Spring Break]

Can you believe spring break is only a few weeks away?. Although it may not be warm enough to swim outdoors, a beach trip during the spring season is never a bad idea. Here in Lancaster, we are lucky to have several beaches within driving distance, between two to three hours away, allowing for day trips or weekend trips to be near the ocean.

Read full story
5 comments
Lancaster, PA

3 Kid-Friendly Local Restaurants and Cafes in Lancaster, PA

Going out to eat with kids can be fun, but it can also be challenging. Oftentimes, it comes down to the location. Chain restaurants may be convenient when bringing little ones, but there are several local, independent restaurants and cafes in Lancaster offering plenty of seating and good eats for young foodies, three of them which are mentioned below.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy