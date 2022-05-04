Fun Things To Do During Mother's Day Weekend in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Zoe Schaeffer on Unsplash

Mother's Day is a day worth celebrating for all the moms out there, and there are several fun events lined up in Lancaster, PA. I've listed a handful of them right here.

Workshops at Ken's Gardens

Ken's Gardens are hosting two Mother's Day workshops this weekend. First, a Mother’s Day Eclectic Succulent Workshop where you get to create a beautiful and eclectic succulent planter. For this workshop, you will be planting succulents into a recycled container that you might find in a kitchen. The workshop includes instruction, container, succulent soil and embellishments. They're also doing a Mother’s Day Container Garden Workshop where you can mix and match with a variety of colorful annual plants.

Spots are limited for both events. For event tickets + details, check out their website.

Address: 3552 W Newport Rd, Ronks, 17572

Mother’s Day paddle

First of the Conestoga River Club's Summer Bucket list Social Floats. Here, you can bring mom to one of the most beautiful areas on the Susquehanna River. Situated just below the York Haven dam, this old geological formation is filled with mammoth rocks that have been given fantastic shapes from centuries of hydraulic force.

For event details and registration, head over here.

Beginners, as well as advanced paddlers, are welcome.

Address: Falmouth Boat Launch, 111 Collins Road, Bainbridge, PA

Mother's Day on the Farm

Mother's Day on the Farm in Manheim is always a fun event. At this event, hosted by Graystone Ridge Alpacas and Farm Store, you can hug alpacas, you will learn all about them, and can even take one for a hike. The two-hour event is held in their alpaca barn, and registration prior to the event is required. For event details, check out their Facebook page.

Address: 903 Graystone Rd Manheim, PA 17545, Manheim, PA 17545

And if you're a mom just wanting to take some time to enjoy a coffee drink and a light meal, some of my favorites are Tomato Pie Cafe, Scratch Bakes, Rachel's Cafe & Creperie, and Cafe One Eight. You can't go wrong with these!

Happy Mother's Day!