One of the Most Charming Restaurants in Ephrata Prepares Second Location

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

This is a restaurant along Ephrata's West Main Street. Although it may look like someone's private, residential property, this place is packed with good food and desserts, made locally for guests to enjoy. Just as wonderful as all the deliciousness, are the views. This is Lancaster County farmland at its best and a visit during dusk is magical, especially now that it's warmer out.

Thriving restaurant

I've talked about Fox Meadows before, the place that makes those tasty ice cream treats (Baked Fox being my favorite). One of their mottos is "Happy cows make tasty ice cream" and I think they're spot on about that. This restaurant is thriving and lately, there has always been a long line whenever I visit.

The Fox family opened the creamery in 2015 right next to their dairy farm in Ephrata. They are now in the process of preparing a second location in Leola. The roof of the new location has been shingled, windows are in, timber frame accents have begun, the mechanicals are nearly complete and the walls have been insulated.

Before you know it, those in Leola will not have to drive far for a treat. The goal is to open the location this year.

Rooftop?

On their website, the Fox Meadow's team asks the following:

Any guesses on what we have planned for the rooftop on the East side? We can't wait to see these spaces filled with families and friends gathering and celebrating the special moments in life!

You had me at rooftop and I can't wait to check out the new locations once it's open for the public.

Current address: 2475 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522