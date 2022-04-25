Gallery Row and Why it's Worth a Visit [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Gallery Row features many of Lancaster City’s art galleries and is the center of the city's art scene. You'll find Gallery Row on the first and second blocks of North Prince Street. Several local artists are represented, and the art you find here is both unique and covers a wide array of styles.

Local culture

You don't have to be into art in order to have a good time strolling these streets. Visiting some of the local galleries gives a real insight into the local culture and that itself is an experience.

One of the galleries I truly enjoyed visiting was Freiman Stoltzfus Gallery. His artwork, inspired by his travels, music, nature, architecture, and the poetry of flowers, is absolutely stunning. Freiman Stoltzfus is a Lancaster native, born into an Amish-Mennonite family as the youngest of six children. From an early age, his artistic ability was recognized and encouraged. Freiman's work has been exhibited in solo and group shows in Pennsylvania, New York, Switzerland, and France. You can find his work in private and corporate collections in the country as well as abroad.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The artwork by Liz Hess is also worth mentioning. Her recognizable signature is the red umbrella which shows up in most of her works. Every year, Hess travels abroad to paint and to be artistically inspired. One thing I loved about this gallery is I found some artwork inspired by Scandinavian nature, which, as a Norwegian, was something I enjoyed seeing.

Art celebration

The best time to visit the local galleries in the city is on First Fridays and Second Saturdays. I've written about this concept before - it's monthly events when the local art scene is celebrated and creates a lively, bustling downtown every month. You'll find great deals, family events, music, and more. It's really just a good time to be in town for.