Lancaster, PA

Wood-Fired Dessert at a Rooftop Overlooking Lancaster City, PA

Melissa Frost

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

You can't beat the view from this restaurant, that's for sure. The Exchange in downtown Lancaster City offers panoramic views of the beautiful city, and features all-weather and open-air lounge areas nearly 180 feet in the air. It is a fun experience for the view itself.

Sweet spot

I've been to The Exchange for various occasions; ladies' night out, date nights, and most recently I went with my sister who was visiting from out-of-town.

I wanted to show her Lancaster from above over a drink or two. We craved something sweet though and asked the server if they had a dessert menu for the night. It turned out they did, Wood Fired Brownie with Sea Salt Caramel, Graham Cracker, Cinnamon Ice Cream.

We went straight to dessert.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

When it comes to brownies, I am fairly picky because this sweet thing has been my favorite dessert ever since I was a teenager. So I know when I get a good brownie, and when I don't. The one served at The Exchange is up there among my top favorites. The salted caramel and crispiness from the Graham crackers complemented the sweet, rich and chocolatey taste from the brownie.

All in all, it was a perfect combo.

Rooftop season

As the season for outdoor dining is approaching with warmer days ahead, this spot is a perfect one to start off the season dining outdoors. And if you're not a sweet tooth like me falling for the mouth-watering brownie, they do have a fair share of savory treats as well as drinks. I've had their wood-fired pizzas before, and they're absolutely worth a try.

Address: 25 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603. Located atop the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.

