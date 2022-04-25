Dining in at Mojo Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Mojo's is well-known as a go-to for Asian comfort food in the area, especially in the northern part of Lancaster, PA. The restaurant used to have limited hours and takeout only for a long period of time. These days, they are offering guests the opportunity to dine in. I recently did just that, and it was a pleasant experience.

Welcomed atmosphere

The staff is extremely friendly, and this is a restaurant where you feel welcomed and not rushed. I visited with my family, and for appetizers, we decided to split the steamed, salted Edamames. An appetizer so simple and yet so tasty.

The menu features a wide array of Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes. For the main course, I ordered a green vegetable curry, pictured above. I love the feeling of being comfortably full after a meal, knowing what I just consumed was both healthy and full of taste. The meal at Mojo Asian Cuisine and Sushi Bar ticked all the boxes.

You can tell the ingredients used in the meal are fresh and seasoned just right. It is not too spicy and not bland whatsoever.

Casual and flavorful

Although few things beat a comfort meal at home in your own couch, dining at Mojo's was something I truly enjoyed and will definitely do again sometime soon. After all, they do have a full sushi bar I have yet to try out.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Mojo's is located within the Shoppes at Bloomfield Village and is a perfect spot to visit if you're looking for a casual and flavorful dining experience. Big plus for families - it is easy to bring kids and strollers to this spot.

Address: 245 Bloomfield Drive Suite 107, Lititz, PA 17543