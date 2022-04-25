Conway Social Club is as Hip as Ever [Spring 2022]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Last year, I explored Conway Social Club, a high-end, speakeasy-inspired bar in the heart of Lancaster, PA. This spot specializes in cocktails. When visiting, you get to see first-hand that a cocktail is so much more than just the sum of its parts. It is creative and flavorful, and crafting the perfect cocktail requires talent as well as passion.

Lively

These days, you never know if a bar, restaurant or independent shop is going to make it or not. Needless to say, the past two years have been incredibly hard for people in the food and service industry.

So when I visited Conway Social Club a few weeks ago, almost a full year after my first visit, it was fun seeing how lively it was. The club was as hip as ever, filled with guests having a good time.

The food menu was slightly different compared to my first visit, but if anything, the food was tastier. I visited the club with my sister, and the two of us shared scallop tostada, a cheese plate, and a flatbread with wild mushrooms, all pictured above.

For drinks, we settled on the Baker Street cocktail, as well as Fallow Fields. These are hands down the best cocktails I've had in Lancaster, PA.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The location

Way back when, the location of the Conway Social Club used to be a high-end quality clothing store, named Sayres, Scheid & Sweeton. It was known to be a beautiful space. The store opened its doors in 1907 and lasted for 82 years.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

In 2006 Annie Bailey's Irish Public House took over the location and named the 2nd floor The Conway Room in memory of the now-deceased Chris Conway, an Irish ex-pat. Shortly before the pandemic hit, the space became known as Conway Social Club, and it has become a local go-to spot for upscale cocktails and sharable plates. Always worth a visit.

Address: 28 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602. Psst: before entering, you have to check that the light by the door is green. If it is, knock, and someone will greet you. It's all part of the fun.