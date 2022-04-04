4 Beaches Within Driving Distance to Lancaster, PA [Spring Break]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Can you believe spring break is only a few weeks away?

Although it may not be warm enough to swim outdoors, a beach trip during the spring season is never a bad idea. Here in Lancaster, we are lucky to have several beaches within driving distance, between two to three hours away, allowing for day trips or weekend trips to be near the ocean.

Belmar, NJ

The Borough of Belmar’s beaches and boardwalk are open on a year-round basis. Here, you get the small-town charm along with panoramic ocean views. Located near the boardwalk, you'll find several local restaurants dishing up everything from NJ pizza to poke bowls. Plus, depending on the season, several ice cream shops.

Belmar is located in Monmouth County, NJ, and they strive to offer the cleanest and healthiest beach environment for its residents and visitors. It is a well-kept beach, about a two-hour drive from Lancaster City, PA.

Ocean City, MD

To say that Ocean City beach is a local favorite is no understatement. Each summer, tons of Pennsylvanians and people calling Lancaster home visit this beach. The 2.4-mile boardwalk has been named America's best by The Travel Channel. What's more, USA Today named it one of the best boardwalks in the country for food.

The beach itself is open and free to use for the public. During prime season, Ocean City offers a ton of family activities like movies on the beach, concerts, and beach dance parties.

This is a good choice if you're looking for a beach trip with lots of things to do and see. It takes about three hours to drive from Lancaster, PA.

Avalon Beach, NJ

Located in Cape May County, you'll find Avalon Beach, a seven-mile stretch of stunning white-sand beaches. The downtown shopping district has a wonderful mix of shopping and fun activities, dining and nightlife for all ages.

Cape May County is the southernmost county in New Jersey, about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Lancaster, PA. A large portion of the county is located on the Cape May Peninsula, bounded by the Delaware Bay to the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the south and east.

Rehoboth Beach, DE

First known as the Nation’s Summer Capital, the town of Rehoboth Beach was historically the getaway choice for beachgoers from Washington, D.C. These days, Rehoboth Beach gets visitors from all over the country and is known as a year-round vacation destination for business and pleasure, rather than a seasonal destination.

Rehoboth Beach is the largest beach resort in Delaware. It's about a three-hour drive from Lancaster, PA.



