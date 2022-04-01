3 Kid-Friendly Local Restaurants and Cafes in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Going out to eat with kids can be fun, but it can also be challenging. Oftentimes, it comes down to the location. Chain restaurants may be convenient when bringing little ones, but there are several local, independent restaurants and cafes in Lancaster offering plenty of seating and good eats for young foodies, three of them which are mentioned below.

Zig's Bakery and Cafe

Zig's Bakery and Cafe in Lititz features a cozy, spacious seating area where it's easy to bring kids and strollers. Their menu features soup, sandwiches, salads, and sweets. What makes this place ideal for young visitors during lunchtime is that you order your food by the counter and they call your name once it's ready. You're not formally seated by a waiter, you simply find an open space and sit there.

The whole wheat fluffernutter was a hit in our house. As a side, the kids got pickles, housemade chips, and a cookie for dessert. Not the healthiest meal, but one they loved as a weekend treat.

Address: 800 E. Newport Road, Lititz, PA 17540

The Speckled Hen

The Speckled Hen is a coffee shop & kitchen located in Strasburg, Pennsylvania. The Speckled Hen features craft coffee and artisan food. What makes this place easy to bring kids to is the outdoor playground and seating connected to the cafe. If you come on a warm spring day, this place is pure bliss; you get to enjoy a meal surrounded by beautiful farmland and the characteristic small town of Strasburg while your kids are playing.

Food recommendation: The avocado toast is outstanding! They even have a kid version of it.

Address: 141 E. Main Street, Strasburg, PA 17579

X Marks the Spot

X Marks the Spot is located inside the city's Southern Market. This vendor offers authentic southern food - including fried chicken, cornbread (highly recommend), pulled pork, ribs, and more. What makes this place incredibly kid-friendly is both the delicious food and the space. The market is big enough that no one will notice if your kids get impatience while waiting for the food or if they spill their lemonade.

Address: 100 S. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA