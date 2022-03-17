Family-Friendly Weekend Activities to do in Lititz, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

There's not a dull moment in Lititz, PA. In what was once voted the coolest small town in America, there is a wide selection of things to do and see, three of them listed below.

Tour the Pretzel Factory

Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery on East Main Street is the oldest commercial pretzel bakery in the country. To this day, the Sturgis family still bakes pretzels using the same recipe used from the very start of the pretzel bakery back in 1861.

To reserve a time to tour the factory, head over to their website. Tours are limited in size, and reserving a time is something they highly recommend. During the tour, you get a hands-on lesson in pretzel-twisting using a playdough mixture, observe the bakers twisting old-fashioned soft pretzels by hand. There is also time to shop for treats and souvenirs in their bakery store.

Address: 219 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543

Go fishing

There are several decent fishing spots in Lancaster County and Lititz, PA. Speedwell Forge Lake is one of them. It is a beautiful impoundment, over 100 acres, owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and managed by the Fish and Boat Commission for public fishing and boating. This lake is popular for both fishing and kayaking.

By the lake, there's also a pavilion with picnic tables available for use. Psst - When fishing in Pennsylvania, you should have your license visibly displayed while fishing.

Address: 499 Lakeview Drive Lititz, PA 17543

Wilbur Chocolate + Park Tour

If you enjoy both history and eating chocolate, you might enjoy stopping by the old Wilbur chocolate factory in Lititz. It is a stunning building, located right next to Lititz Springs Park.

The chocolate production is no longer operating in the old factory building, but the chocolate is not far away. The Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store is located right across the street from the old building. If you're lucky, you might even see them make the sweets.

Then, head over to the park for a chocolate picnic.

Address: Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store, 45 N. Broad St. Lititz, PA 17543