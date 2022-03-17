5 Summer Camps For Kids Open For Registration [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Mi Pham on Unsplash

It is that time of the year again. The school year is finished in a little less than three months, and before you know it, the kids will want to go to summer camp. Several places are open for registration, and I've listed 5 of them below. Next week, I'll highlight another five summer camps in the area. There are plenty to choose between!

Snapology

Snapology is a hands-on STEAM education program teaching children ages 4-14 to think, build, and create using Robotics, Engineering, LEGO® bricks, and Technology. Their programs are designed to promote teamwork and inspire creativity through educational play.

This year, Snapology are offering week-long in-person half-day (9 am to 12 pm or 1 pm to 4 pm) and full-day (9 am to 4 pm) camps at Snapology Discovery Center in Lancaster, offering early bird deals until April 1st.

Address: 1571 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

The Lancaster Science Factory

The schedule for the summer at The Lancaster Science Factory is packed with 25 camps for grades K – 8th. Parents have the option of signing their kids up for a morning, an afternoon, or packing a lunch and let the kids stay a full day. Some of the camps include basic coding and logic using fun technology, robots, and screen-free methods.

Address: 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17602

Woodcrest Retreat

Woodcrest Retreat offers summer camps for kids, both overnight and day camp, as well as cabins, pavilions and an RV campground for retreat and family use.

The day camp Discovery program is for ages 6-11 while the Trekkers program is for ages 12-14. Both programs are full of adventure and excitement and include plenty of outdoor activities, games, crafts, Bible lessons and splashing in the water.

Address: 225 Woodcrest Rd. Ephrata, PA 17522

Heritage Creek Farm Camp

Heritage Creek is a family-owned and operated family farm. They are a small-scale vegetable farm that offers a variety of agriculturally-based programs for children and families. Care-taking of the environment, learning about food origin and producing food through sustainable growing practices are fundamental elements at Heritage Creek Farm Camp.

Weekly camps for school-aged children ages 6 1/2 -12 and single, half-day camps are offered for children ages 5-8. They also offer a summer program for teens.

Address: 2126 Risser Mill Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552

Lancaster Technology Camps

Lancaster Technology Camps have been offering students technology-based summer camps for the past ten years. All of their summer camps are led by professional teachers, and it's all about learning technology while having fun.

Moviemaking, coding, robotics are some of the themes your child will get to work on.

Address: 330 Mumma Dr, Landisville, PA 17538