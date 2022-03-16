4 Garden Centers Where You Can Get Your Spring Supplies [Lancaster, PA]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

It's no secret Lancaster County is well known for its agriculture and farmland. The soil and climate in Lancaster make it possible and doable for people without a background in farming to create their own vegetable garden. And if you're one of those planning on doing so this season, now's the time to start prepping and get your supplies.

There are several garden centers throughout the county, and I'll highlight 4 of them, all of them which are local and family-owned.

Shenk's Greenhouse

A local gem, this one. Shenk's Greenhouse is a family-owned greenhouse, operating since 1970. Their goal is to provide quality plants to their customers at reasonable prices; something they do, year after year. They sell perennials, annuals, vegetable plants, herbs, and more.

Address: 2199 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602

Frey’s Greenhouse

Also a family-owned garden center that has been around for over 35 years. Frey's Greenhouse has an impressive selection of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, and shrubs. Two of their specialties are hanging baskets and combination planters.

They have two locations: Lancaster and Lebanon .

Address: 1501 Columbia Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 and 1875 Colebrook Rd, Lebanon, PA 17042

Conestoga Valley Greenhouse

This locally-owned and family-operated seasonal greenhouse is open from early March through late June. Conestoga Valley Greenhouse is a smaller greenhouse, but they have a wide selection of flowers and plants. This place also takes pride in giving the customers a little extra when it comes to service. They are all about connecting with the customers and helping them find what they need to help their garden shine.

Address: 2008 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, PA 17602

Ken’s Gardens

Ken's Gardens is a year-round greenhouse and garden center with two Lancaster County locations. They carry an extensive line of annuals, perennials, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and garden supplies in their indoor greenhouses and outdoor shrub and perennial areas.

Address: 2467 Old Philadelphia Pk. Smoketown, PA 17576, and 3552 W. Newport Rd. Ronks, PA 17572

The spring is a great time to support local businesses in Lancaster, PA. Whether you're planting wildflower seeds or you're looking to decorate your patio with hanging baskets, there is an abundance of places ready to help you find what you need.