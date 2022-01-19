Stew in a Cup - a Hearty Meal for Cold Days

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Cold winter days call for all those warm comfort meals. Stews, soups, pasta dishes, you name it. I recently started making stews, something it turns out my family and I love eating. Usually, I put whatever meat and vegetables we have in a crockpot, but one of the last times I made it, I decided to write down the ingredients. The following recipe works for a family of 4.

Recipe

1 pound beef top round London broil

1 large sweet potato

2 onions

4 carrots

4 white potatoes

2 cubes of vegetable broth

Salt, pepper, and a dash of olive oil

To make this meal, you'll need a crockpot. About 6-7 hours before you are planning on eating the stew, put the crockpot on high.

Start with carefully placing the meat at the bottom of the crockpot. Add salt, pepper, and olive oil.

Then, proceed to peel the sweet potato, carrots, and white potatoes. Cut the sweet potatoes into large cubes, leave the white potatoes whole, and cut each carrot into two large pieces. Slice the onion into rings. Put it on top of the meat, and let it all cook on high for about 4 hours.

Soft and juicy

Lastly, you place 2 cubes vegetable broth of your choice into the crockpot. Pour 3 cups of water into the dish. Feel free to add less or more, depending on how much liquid you'd like the stew to have. Let it cook for another 2 hours, and by this time, the meat should be soft and juicy, and the vegetable ready to eat.

If you have large cups, you can use this for when you serve the meal, making it extra cozy during those freezing winter days. If not, use soup bowls. Anything would work, really.

Enjoy! This is my favorite stew, healthy and filling.