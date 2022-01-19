Stew in a Cup - a Hearty Meal for Cold Days

Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmpRb_0dpnNgIR00
Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Cold winter days call for all those warm comfort meals. Stews, soups, pasta dishes, you name it. I recently started making stews, something it turns out my family and I love eating. Usually, I put whatever meat and vegetables we have in a crockpot, but one of the last times I made it, I decided to write down the ingredients. The following recipe works for a family of 4.

Recipe

  • 1 pound beef top round London broil
  • 1 large sweet potato
  • 2 onions
  • 4 carrots
  • 4 white potatoes
  • 2 cubes of vegetable broth
  • Salt, pepper, and a dash of olive oil

To make this meal, you'll need a crockpot. About 6-7 hours before you are planning on eating the stew, put the crockpot on high.

Start with carefully placing the meat at the bottom of the crockpot. Add salt, pepper, and olive oil.

Then, proceed to peel the sweet potato, carrots, and white potatoes. Cut the sweet potatoes into large cubes, leave the white potatoes whole, and cut each carrot into two large pieces. Slice the onion into rings. Put it on top of the meat, and let it all cook on high for about 4 hours.

Soft and juicy

Lastly, you place 2 cubes vegetable broth of your choice into the crockpot. Pour 3 cups of water into the dish. Feel free to add less or more, depending on how much liquid you'd like the stew to have. Let it cook for another 2 hours, and by this time, the meat should be soft and juicy, and the vegetable ready to eat.

If you have large cups, you can use this for when you serve the meal, making it extra cozy during those freezing winter days. If not, use soup bowls. Anything would work, really.

Enjoy! This is my favorite stew, healthy and filling.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Recipe# Food and Drink# Stew# Winter# Winter Food

Comments / 5

Published by

Journalist and writer. I cover local stories + food, mostly from PA.

Lititz, PA
2242 followers

More from Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA

Dining at Josephine's in Downtown Lancaster, PA

This spot is elegant dining at its best. As you're walking down the stairs into this restaurant located underground at West Grant Street, it's impossible to not notice all the stunning decorations. Everything from the wall art and light fixtures to how the tables are set up is done beautifully.

Read full story
6 comments
Lancaster, PA

3 of My Favorite Places to Get Breakfast in Lancaster, PA

Lancaster, PA has not disappointed me when it comes to breakfast places. There are so many delicious spots to get an amazing meal to start the day, and below I've listed just a few of my favorites in the county.

Read full story
13 comments

Creamy Tomato & Carrot Soup, a Quick Comfort Meal [Recipe]

This recipe is super easy to make, and healthy as well. This creamy tomato & carrot soup is a win-win if you don't like to spend too much time in the kitchen, but you want that homemade, comforting, and delicious meal.

Read full story
11 comments
Lancaster, PA

This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: Escape Room on a Train, with Booze

Imagine being stuck on a train, in the president's car. This weekend, you can pay to be "locked" in on the train for one hour! The event, Escape Room On The Train, is a creative one, organized by Strasburg Rail Road. The Strasburg Rail Road is a heritage railroad and the oldest continuously operating railroad in the western hemisphere as well as the oldest public utility in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Read full story
2 comments
Lititz, PA

3 Food Spots on East Main Street Worth Visiting [Lititz, PA]

Bull's Head, Lititz, PAPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. Lititz is one of those picturesque American small towns. Once voted America's coolest small town, it's an experience just walking through East Main Street. The street is filled with cafes, restaurants, and independent shops.

Read full story
2 comments
Lancaster, PA

Local Highlight: Lancaster Science Factory, PA

The Lancaster Science Factory is a fun place to be if you're a curious kid. This spot, located right outside Lancaster City, is a hands-on, interactive center for children, and ideal for those ranging from Pre-K to 8th grade. I recently visited the science center with my own kids, and they absolutely loved it. After almost 3 hours in the place they were still sad we had to leave.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

The Year's First Friday Extravaganza in Lancaster, PA

If there is any time you should visit downtown Lancaster City, it is during their First Friday extravaganza. Every first Friday of the month, the city and its arts communities are celebrated with various events throughout the downtown.

Read full story
3 comments

Truffle Cheese Flatbread: A Quick and Easy Savory Treat

Truffle cheese flatbread is a delicious, savory treat that doesn't require too much time or effort to make. This flatbread works particularly well with tomato-based dinners, such as tomato soup, pasta marinara, or lasagna.

Read full story

Bacon-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts: A Two-Ingredient Party Appetizer

These are just amazing. I first came across the smart idea of mixing these two ingredients, Brussels sprouts and bacon, on Instagram, while I was browsing new food ideas. A photo of some perfectly green Brussels sprouts neatly wrapped in bacon caught my attention. I took a look at the recipe, but it had so many spices and extra things included in it, so I decided to make my own twist to it.

Read full story
15 comments
Lancaster County, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Award-Winning Gibraltar in Lancaster, PA

Gibraltar Restaurant is the kind of restaurant you don't really stop by on a whim. I recently visited this spot because someone in my family talked up the place and said it was worth dining at. Awarded Lancaster's best seafood by OpenTable Diners' Choice in 2020, I can say Gibraltar did not disappoint.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Chestnut Hill Cafe, Lancaster City, PA

This neighborhood cafe on the corner of West Chestnut Street and Pine Street is a unique spot in Lancaster City. What makes this place is not necessarily the food but the historical vibe of the neighborhood and the building Chestnut Hill Cafe is located in. You feel like you walk into local history by visiting this spot. There is nothing commercial about it.

Read full story
3 comments

Kickstart the New Year with a Healthy 4-Ingredient Lunch

I am not a fan of endless lists with new years resolutions, but I do enjoy a fresh lunch. Plus, I like kicking off the new year with healthy meals after a holiday season of sweets and treats.

Read full story
4 comments
Lancaster, PA

Small Business Spotlight: Oola Bowls in Lancaster, PA

If you haven't tried Oola Bowls in Lancaster, PA, you're in for a treat. This place, with a handful of locations, offers fresh acai bowls, pitaya bowls, and smoothies. I recently went to their main location at Foxshire Plaza along Fruitville Pike for the first time. It's a cool and casual spot to dine at. I ordered their Holy Cacao!, a treat made with an organic acai base, almond dust, bananas, cacao nibs, and honey. It was just the sweet fix I needed after a long day. It tasted healthy and delicious, and the almond dust was surprisingly good. The service was great, and the food came quick.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade Olive Bread - an Easy-to-Bake Recipe for The Holiday

What's better than a fresh loaf of olive bread, dipped in olive oil and sea salt, ideally with a glass of wine and some cheese on the side? After moving from Scandinavia to the United States, I started baking bread. A lot. I couldn't find tasty, fresh bread at my local grocery store, so I decided to do something about it. I bought flour, yeast, sea salt, olive oil, some olives, and hoped for the best.

Read full story
6 comments

Why does it say "XO, Tosi" on Milk Bar's Ice Cream?

When I realized I didn't have to travel to New York City to get Milk Bar's products, I was ecstatic. In my opinion, few things beat the taste of these pints of sugary, creamy ice cream, born in the Empire State. I usually keep a few of them in my freezer, and I stock up on them almost every time I'm at the grocery store.

Read full story

Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, an Easy-to-Bake Holiday Treat

I swear by these Oreo cheesecake cookies every holiday. I first found the recipe, created by Manuela Kjeilen who runs Passion for Baking, almost a decade ago, and to this day, they're my favorite cookies.

Read full story
15 comments
Pennsylvania State

$4.8 Million in Grants to Strengthen Workforce Development in PA

Today, December 17, Governor Tom Wolf announced $4.8 million will be given to PAsmart Industry Partnership Grants. This will be distributed among 26 recipients, all of them with innovative plans to meet workforce needs in Pennsylvania.

Read full story
Lancaster, PA

Surprise Your Kids With a Holiday Breakfast Like No Other - In and Around Lancaster, PA

What's more fun than eating the best meal of the day with Santa himself? This tradition is a highlight among little ones, and this weekend, a handful of places are offering breakfast with Santa in and around Lancaster, PA. Four of them are listed below.

Read full story
1 comments
Lancaster, PA

Where to Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster, PA during the Holidays

If you're visiting Lancaster, PA around the holidays, it's the ideal time to see what it feels like to ride an Amish Buggy. There are several family-owned businesses offering rides during the winter season, a few of them listed below. During the ride you get to take in those unique and stunning farmland views Lancaster, PA has to offer.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy