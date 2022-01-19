3 of My Favorite Places to Get Breakfast in Lancaster, PA

Zig's, Lititz, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lancaster, PA has not disappointed me when it comes to breakfast places. There are so many delicious spots to get an amazing meal to start the day, and below I've listed just a few of my favorites in the county.

Zig's Bakery & Cafe

In the beautiful town of Lititz, located north of Lancaster city, you'll find Zig's Bakery & Cafe, a large and charming cafe in a renovated barn! This place is filled with local food, including delicious baked goods. The bagels here are amazing (pictured above), and so are their scones. My favorite one is their peanut butter scone. Yum!

Address: 800 E. Newport Road Lititz, PA 17540. They can also be found at Central Market at 23 N. Market Street, Lebanon Farmers Market at 35 S. 8th Street Lebanon, PA 17042, as well as The Market at Wilbur in downtown Lititz.

Coffee Co.

Because I live within walking distance to one of the Coffee Co. locations in Lancaster, I tend to eat at Coffee Co. fairly often. Their specialty street corn hash is mouth-watering and more often than not I choose this dish. It is made with grilled hashbrowns mixed with sauteed corn, red onions, and black beans topped with breakfast cheese, two over-easy eggs, avocado, and chipotle lime creme. The grilled cheese from Coffee Co. is really good, as well!

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Address: Several locations - 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Lititz, PA 17543, 2350 Lincoln Highway, East Lancaster, PA 17602, and New Holland at 504 East Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557.

Lancaster Central Market

Open three days every week, Lancaster Central Market in the heart of Lancaster city offers something for every taste bud. I love the open-faced sandwiches from Nord, a Scandinavian food stand inside the market, but there is so much to choose between at this market. When it comes to caffeine, Mean Cup offers delicious coffee drinks at a decent price, at their stand.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Lancaster Central Market is open Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 6 am to 3 pm.

Address: 23 North Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17603