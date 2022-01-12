Root Beer Float, Broccoli & Cheese + Other Foods You Find in America

There are so many dishes here in the United States that I absolutely love, and even going to the grocery store can be an adventure, for better and for worse. As I am navigating my way through American food culture, which is very different from the Nordic cuisine I grew up with, there are a few things I just can’t wrap my head around and probably never will.

Broccoli and cheese

Broccoli is one of my favorite vegetables. I prefer it plain and steamed, as a side, or in a salad. Broccoli is something I purchase every time I get groceries. Not only for health benefits but the taste of it as well. I once was asked if I would like to add melted cheese to my steamed broccoli.

Cheese? I asked, confused.

I don’t know if this is a U.S. thing or something they only do in the Northeast. You pour melted butter over broccoli and season with salt and pepper. Then, you sprinkle tons of cheese over the top. Finally, you microwave it all, until the cheese is melted.

Voila. Broccoli and cheese.

Sweet potatoes and marshmallows

A real Thanksgiving staple. Marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole . You will find this on any traditional Thanksgiving dinner table, and it is super popular. I am a sweet tooth and I love marshmallows. In hot chocolate or over a bonfire. Never on a potato!

But after living in the U.S. for a few years now, I’ve celebrated a couple of Thanksgiving holidays here, and I have tried sweet potato casserole.

If it tastes good?

Honestly, it’s not bad.

Does it qualify as a vegetable dish?

Nope.

Mixing a perfectly good vegetable with melted candy just sounds ridiculous to me, and I prefer to eat them separated, any day. The dish is also filled with brown sugar as if the marshmallows aren’t sweet enough.

Growing up, it was always dinner first, and then maybe, just maybe, dessert. Not mixed together. Marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole is a holiday dish though, so I’ll cut this one some slack.

Ice cream and soda

It floats, the ice cream. Ice cream float is a beverage that consists of ice cream in a soft drink. One of the most popular ones is the traditional root beer float, made with root beer and vanilla ice cream. You’ll sometimes find it topped with whipped cream and cherries.

There’s even a National Root Beer Float Day , believe it or not. I just can’t with this one. I haven’t tried root beer float and I probably never will. Ice cream and soda, mixed? I’ll take ice cream in a hot chocolate. Not in soda.

It just feels wrong.

Sloppy Joe

This one is a known comfort food dish. In my area, they call it Wimpies , but around they U.S. they are more often referred to as Sloppy Joes.

This meal is basically a sandwich consisting of ground beef, onions, tomato sauce or ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, served on a hamburger bun or a potato roll. This one originated in the U.S. during the early 20th century. It’s a popular dish to bring for potlucks and social gatherings.

This meal is so incredibly greasy and unless you eat it immediately, it gets soggy and unappetizing.

I wonder why they created this when there are good burgers out there.

There’s not a very big difference between a Sloppy Joe and a hamburger. The meat is cooked loose instead of forming a hamburger. It is eaten like a burger, between two buns.

Doughnut burger

While we’re onto burgers. Why not replace the buns with deep-fried, sugary glazed donuts? This is what is known as a doughnut burger , and it also goes by the name Luther burger, named after the singer and songwriter Luther Vandross.

If you’d like to add as many calories as possible into a meal, go for this onA Luther Burger, or doughnut burger, is a hamburger with one or more glazed doughnuts in place of the bun, often filled with bacon and cheese, as well. You’ll often find this food at county fairs and similar events, but there are several restaurants serving doughnut burgers, as well.

Chicken and waffles

I find it fascinating that someone came up with the idea of combining chicken and waffles in a dish. I have to admit I actually enjoy eating this meal. Chicken and waffles are served in many different forms and are part of a variety of culinary traditions, including Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine . The Amish version is served with roasted chicken, yellow gravy, and a scoop of mashed potatoes, and is a bit healthier than the more common version of this meal.

If you’re looking for chicken and waffles, unless you’re in Pennsylvania, you’re likely to get the meal served with fried chicken and maple syrup, like in the photo above. Gotta have those extra calories, right?

I guess mixing desserts and dinners really are a thing here. Preferably with tons of cheese.