Creamy Tomato & Carrot Soup, a Quick Comfort Meal [Recipe]

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

This recipe is super easy to make, and healthy as well. This creamy tomato & carrot soup is a win-win if you don't like to spend too much time in the kitchen, but you want that homemade, comforting, and delicious meal.

Ingredients

I use the following ingredients to make this soup:

4 carrots

1 onion

1 red pepper

1 can of tomato sauce (15 oz.)

1 can of coconut cream (15 oz.)

1 cube vegetable broth

4 cups of water

Start with cutting up the carrots, onion, and pepper into pieces. The shape or size doesn't really matter, since you'll be using a hand blender to mix it all together. Put the vegetables in a pot, along with water and broth. Bring to a boil, and let the vegetables cook on medium heat for about 15 minutes.

Use a hand blender to mix the vegetables into a creamy consistency. Once mixed thoroughly (there should be no large chunks of vegetables in the soup), add the can of tomato sauce as well as the coconut cream. Bring to a boil and let it simmer for about 5 minutes.

Customize

Add salt and pepper if you prefer, and if you like the soup creamier, do a little less water than the recipe calls for. Customize it to fit your taste preferences.

If you have bread laying around in your pantry, it is delicious to dip toasted slices of bread with butter in this soup. You can also top the soup with shredded cheese.

This is one of the easier comfort meals I make throughout the week, packed with nutrients.