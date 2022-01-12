Local Highlight: Lancaster Science Factory, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The Lancaster Science Factory is a fun place to be if you're a curious kid. This spot, located right outside Lancaster City, is a hands-on, interactive center for children, and ideal for those ranging from Pre-K to 8th grade. I recently visited the science center with my own kids, and they absolutely loved it. After almost 3 hours in the place they were still sad we had to leave.

Experiments

The main exhibit floor offers several science experiments the little ones can try out, such as creating paper airplanes and launching them off into the air, bubble fun, a dance-jumping area, a water lab, and much, much more.

The science center also offers several STEM workshops that allow students to do physics experiments, solve engineering problems, create electricity, to name a few.

Classes

They also host interactive science, technology, engineering, and math lessons for children in grades kindergarten through 8th grade. The mission of these classes is for students to grow their confidence in STEM topics while building and experimenting in a way they usually can’t in a regular, traditional classroom. The classes are 90 minutes long.

We had a blast at the science center and are definitely going back soon!

COVID-19 precautions: The Lancaster Science Factory has the following mask requirement inside the facility: Cloth masks that cover the nose and mouth for all guests over the age of 2 are required, with no exceptions. Face or mouth shields alone are not acceptable.

Address: The Lancaster Science Factory is located at 454 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17602