My possible nervous breakdown

Melissa D. Steele

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y52db_0lJcvXjb00
Photo byAbbatonUnsplash

There have been times when I thought there was no way I could hold it together anymore. I was at the end of my ropes, couldn't function, think, or barely breathe. There were times when I would cry or find a place to scream. I had to let it out and once I got started, it was hard to stop. Sometimes I'd scream or cry for hours and then get back to my routine.

I felt like I was going crazy and didn't have anywhere to turn. I didn't want to burden my family and I worried that a therapist would have me committed. I knew that I wasn't in a good place, but it happened so often that I knew It would eventually pass. It never crossed my mind that I was having a mental breakdown or anything abnormal at all.

According to Healthdirect, "When stress and feelings of worry or anxiety are there all the time and build up to a level that has an impact on a person’s daily life, they may be described as having a nervous breakdown."

I allow things to build up, or what I call them, putting them on the back burner until I'm overflowing with emotions. There are times when I sit in dark silence for hours. In those moments when the world becomes an overwhelming strain, retreating has been my saving grace. Whether I'm screaming while punching the walls, strong for hours on end, or sitting in complete darkness, I require solitude.

I thought it was nothing to worry about, but Healthdirect states, "People who feel they are having a nervous breakdown can:

-have anxiety that they can’t manage

-feel isolated — disinterested in the company of family and friends, or withdrawing from usual daily activities

-feel overwhelmed — unable to concentrate or make decisions

-be moody — feeling low or depressed; feeling burnt out; emotional outbursts of uncontrollable anger, fear, helplessness, or crying

-feel depersonalized — not feeling like themselves or feeling detached from situations

-be delusional – not be able to distinguish what’s real from what’s imagined

-have hallucinations — vivid flashbacks of a stressful or traumatic event can be associated with post-traumatic stress disorder — you should discuss any hallucinations or flashbacks with a doctor or counselor

-feel paranoid — believing someone is watching or stalking you

-have thoughts of self-harm — if you have thoughts of self-harm, get professional help immediately

Physical symptoms can include:

-insomnia — when you have a lot on your mind it can be difficult to sleep, or sleep can be disrupted

-exhaustion — difficulty sleeping or anxiety can make you feel exhausted and lacking the energy to face routine tasks

-frequent illnesses — exhaustion can leave you susceptible to infections

-muscle pain — sore and stiff muscles, particularly in the jaw, neck, or back from muscle tension

-bowel problems— stomach cramps and irregular bowel movements

-racing heart— feeling like your heart is racing, tightness across the chest, or a lump in your throat, which can make it seem difficult to breathe (a panic attack)

-sweats — hot or cold flushes and clammy hands"

Reading through the site and learning what a nervous breakdown is, it appears that I've suffered it on more than one occasion. It's just one more reason for me to get back into therapy. I worked in healthcare and know the importance of not self-diagnosing. I will find someone and leave that to the professionals.

I see this information as a tool to know when it's time to seek assistance. If you've read through the information and it sounds familiar, maybe you should consider therapy as well. Our mental health is so important and so often neglected. There are no mental days to let you take time from work or other responsibilities. Life has to go on, but either we stop to take care of our mental health or it will stop us in our tracks.

