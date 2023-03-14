My paradoxical laughter and the traveling can

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Suad Kamardeen on Unsplash

Have you ever laughed at the most inappropriate time and really couldn’t explain why? It wasn’t like the situation was funny, but your natural reaction was just to laugh. I’ve found myself in that position many times and let me just say that it does not help you to make, or keep, friends. I think that’s why I don’t have any, not one, but I’ll save that for another time.

I recall a situation where this laughter caused me to become a pariah at work. Even though it was over 20 years ago, it still haunts me and I wish I could just turn back time to fix it. I know that I have to live with it, but for someone who usually does not have any feelings about anything, this one hit me hard.

I was working in a small call center and there were only about ten of us on the team, at max. We all got along, and it was an amazing group of people. I wouldn’t say that we were friends, but we worked well together.

It was a normal day and I recall it all starting with a can of soda I had on my desk. I was so busy with work that the can was sitting there most of the morning. I don’t know if the coworker asked for it or if I had offered it to her, but somehow it went to another coworker. She had been so busy with work that it just sat on her desk for another hour or so.

Out of the blue, another coworker asks her if she’s going to drink the soda. She tells her that it was initially mine and she would have to ask me. I thought that was weird since I gave it to her, but when asked about it I just said that I didn’t care. So, now this average can of soda had traveled to a third desk.

I recall being on the phone with a customer and standing with my headset on, pacing as far as the wire would allow me. The customer was upset and I was trying to wait for them to take a breath so I could finally get a word in. I was looking in the direction of the coworker who now had the soda as she open the can and it exploded into the air, all over her and her desk. I let out a quick loud laugh as the explosion happened and then covered my mouth. I took a quick look down to make sure that my phone headset was muted.

When I looked up, I saw all of the other coworkers running with napkins and paper towels to aid the startled woman. The looks on their faces as they dropped their phones and ran made it appear as though she had been physically injured and then there was me. While they gasped in horror the only thing they could hear was my loud laughter.

Even though I was concerned, that was not my first reaction. My first reaction was laughter and even though it was quick, it was unacceptable. I could tell by the looks on their faces that I had made a mistake. All I could do was finish trying to calm down my customer and end the call to apologize.

That’s exactly what I did, but it was too little too late. I apologized for laughing, but she claimed that I laughed because I did it on purpose. Now, this confused me, but everyone else shook their heads and gave me angry looks. She said that I shook the can to make her look like a fool.

I explained that the can have been sitting for hours and the only time I touched it was to give it to the other coworker. I had no reason to shake the can and I was not the last one to touch it. Even though it made sense in my mind, everyone around me sided with her. Even though I hadn’t touched it, the laughter was a dead giveaway.

While everyone else showed concern, I laughed and therefore I was the bad guy. That was the last time any of my coworkers talked to me again. I worked at the company for another few months and aside from the conversations with a brand new coworker that had not witnessed the incident, I was invisible to all of them.

The incident popped into my mind recently and I decided to look up the reason I would do that. Honestly, it wasn’t funny to me, but that was my first reaction and I wondered why. It wasn’t the first or last time I laughed at something when I shouldn’t have, but that one stuck with me.

It was like the time I work at a cell phone store and an angry female customer started yelling. She was mere feet from me and before leaving the store she flipped over a table that was bolted to the floor. This table could not be budged by any of the guys in the store without tools, but she flipped it like nothing. I broke out into laughter while my coworkers seemed afraid. They talk about my reaction for months and sometimes it still comes up in conversation.

I wondered what would make me do that and according to PsychCentral, “Laughter out of context to a situation or exaggerated is called paradoxical laughter. It’s related to schizophrenia and other neurological disorders.” It made me feel a little better that my disorder was the cause and I wasn’t just naturally a jerk. MedicalNewsToday says, “People with schizophrenia may laugh at times that seem inappropriate to others. This can happen because they perceive the world differently than others, have difficulty regulating their emotions, or experience hallucinations that are funny or induce anxious laughter.”

Now that I know the reason behind it, I can do what I do with all the other symptoms of my disorder. I can do my best to take control of it and while the research seems to suggest that it may not be something I can truly control, nothing’s impossible. I’ve learned that I can apologize after the fact until I’m blue in the face, but there’s sometimes no forgiveness.