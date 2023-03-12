Mania: Symptom of schizoaffective disorder

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i23Uq_0lGRROJW00
When you’re living with schizoaffective disorder, there’s more to life than just mood swings and hallucinations. Since bipolar disorder is one-half of the disorder, you also have moments of mania. Compared to all the other symptoms, the manic phase is a sweet release from all of the nonsense that I live with. This is one phase that I enjoy, and wish would last longer.

If you are not familiar with the manic phase, it’s a mood shift where you feel full of energy and euphoria. Just like any symptom, it’s different for everyone, but for me, it’s a welcome friend. I never know when it will show up or how long it will stay, but I’m always happy that it’s here. I’ve had this phase last a few hours, a few days, and weeks.

The manic phase for me consists of feeling like everything is right with the world. I’m happy and it’s a high that nothing can bring me down from. I’m very productive and the number of things I accomplish in a short time is incredible. My thoughts race and they tell me to start side businesses for multiple streams of income.

I start side businesses and I feel like I’m accomplishing so much. During my longest manic phase, I had six side hustles going at once and was making pretty good money. I had multiple streams with daily income coming in almost immediately. The amount of multi-tasking I was able to do make it all a cakewalk.

The view is very different from the outside though. My husband and coworkers have explained my behavior in a completely different way. As they describe it, I talk, walk, and move fast. I’m constantly on the move and nothing slows me down. It gets to a point where my speech is slurred, and my eyes are wide.

We know that what goes up must come down.

When I finally came down, it was not a soft landing. I came crashing into the ground with force. I went from high to the deepest depression. It was like someone dropped a boulder on me and I was being crushed.

The happiness, now misery. Those side hustles now felt like a hassle, and I had no motivation to continue them. They faded along with the income that I desperately needed but didn’t care about. Life became hard and getting out of bed was even harder.

The joy I felt faded into my distant memory even though it was only yesterday. It was like a dream that was not real life for me. Everything that I accomplished while manic was now thrown away. It seemed like creations of someone else’s life and no longer fit in my dark world.

That is until my next manic phase when I start it all over again.

When chatting with others who live with the same disorder, I’ve been told that they spend money during their manic phase. Almost everyone I spoke with said that while it feels good, they fear mania because it’s when they put themselves in debt. They come out of it with an empty bank account and bags of items to return.

I figured that I was at least fortunate that I didn’t spend during my manic phase. I just figure that my manic self wanted to spend and saw that there was no money. She probably started businesses to finally have money to spend. Either way, it’s been a very long time since I’ve felt manic. I welcome the euphoric feeling.

There are many symptoms that you will have to endure when living with schizoaffective disorder. While medication can make the symptoms more manageable, there is no cure for the disorder. Everyone finds their way to get through the day and find a way to live a happy life while struggling internally. Still, we get through every day the best we can.

