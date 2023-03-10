Antipsychotics and my creativity

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Bruno Guerrero on Unsplash

There’s nothing wrong with asking for help, but sometimes that help comes at a price. You have to decide if it’s worth paying the price. For me, the decision was easy and didn’t require a second thought. The price was way too high, and I was willing to live with the consequences of my decision.

After a terrible experience with psychologists, I was at the end of my ropes. I knew that I had the breakdown and get help, but not the type of help that I previously received. It was time to consider medication options for my condition. Talking was not the answer and my condition seemed to worsen.

I decided to seek out a psychiatrist that could provide another opinion on my diagnosis and provide medications that would help me. I found one that came highly recommended and for a while, things were going well. He confirmed my schizoaffective disorder and explained that it would be a process of trial and error to figure out what meds would work for me.

While the whole trial and error thing bothered me, I put my trust in the professional. We tried multiple medications and each time there was a worse side effect. Going through about two dozen medications I suffered everything from continuous migraines, dizzy spells, depression, nausea, and inability to focus. Each time I had to take new meds to help with the symptoms of the original med and then be weaned off that med before starting another.

The absolute worst side effect I experienced was restless leg syndrome. I had never experienced it before, so when I was told that it could be a possible side effect, I wasn’t worried. I just thought a little leg shaking wouldn’t bother me. I was not prepared for what it was actually like. Day and night, nonstop fast shaking of one leg. Waking hours and when I was asleep. It drove my husband crazy all night and I was losing it during the day.

When I received medication for restless leg syndrome, it caused another symptom that I had to take something else for. It was becoming too much, and all the medications were becoming way too expensive. There was a time when I was taking five medications just to combat the side effects of one antipsychotic. I thought of giving up, but they were helping with the initial problems.

Everything changed when I sat down in front of my laptop one day and my mind was completely blank. There were no voices to give me ideas and I couldn’t come up with anything. I’ve been writing since grade school, but here I am not able to formulate a single sentence. I thought it was a bit of writer’s block and decided to just give it some time.

It was over a year when I finally realized that there may be a problem. Writing has always been my everything and without it, I don’t know what I would do. It has helped me through every aspect of my life, and it is who I am and has always been. I finally decided to bring it up to my therapist to figure out what is going on.

I never thought to ask what type of effects these brain-altering medications would have on my creativity. My therapist said that the medications are the reason I am not able to write. It can affect the parts of your brain that deals with creativity. He said that this can be permanent, but he could not say for sure. That was the nail in the coffin for me.

I know that it may not be easy for some to understand, but that was not a price I was willing to pay. With the assistance of my therapist, I weaned off the medications and have not taken anything in over two years. I learned the hard way about going off of a medication cold turkey. I tried that one time and after 24–48 hours without the med, I spent a workday feeling what felt like short electric shocks in my brain. It was enough to make sure I never did that again.

Years without the medications and my symptoms have become worse than ever. To make matters worse, I still struggle to write. My writing today is nowhere near what it once was, and the words do not come to me in the same way. I now have to live with the permanent effects of seeking treatment for my mental illness. It’s truly heartbreaking because when it comes to my writing, it reads like a shell of my former work.

Now that my ability to write, which is more than a passion, it is life for me, is affected, I feel that there is no reason not to work on my issues. So, I’ve finally decided to seek a new therapist to get rid of hallucinations, negative thoughts, and other symptoms that drain the life out of me daily. The one part of me that means everything to me is permanently destroyed, so there’s no reason not to restart medications. Hopefully, I won’t find myself with another restless leg situation.