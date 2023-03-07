Goodnight sweetheart: Maybe it's not all in my head

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Quin Stevenson on Unsplash

I’ve been known to see and hear things and it’s always blamed on my schizoaffective disorder. If you don’t know what that is, it’s a disorder that includes schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Unfortunately, a symptom of schizophrenia is hallucinations. So, every voice and scary thing I see is blamed on my disorder.

That is until a cold night in December.

I was finally winding down after a hard day at work. I was feeling so stressed and just wanted the day to be over. My husband seemed to have a similar day as we both just flopped on the bed and turned out the light. I don’t even think we ate dinner or said goodnight to our son.

After one final glance at the familiar shadow staring at me from the corner, I settled in letting out one final sigh. My husband was busy fighting with his pillows to get comfortable. Once he finally finished we said goodnight and he gave me a kiss before rolling back over. Just as he put the blanket over his head, I heard it.

It was a low man’s voice and it seemed to whisper next to my ear saying, “Goodnight sweetheart.” I sat up quickly and looked around. At the very same moment, my husband lifted his head in shock.

“Did you hear that,” I whispered.

“Yeah,” my husband replied.

We both sat there in shock for a few moments. That’s when I heard the bedroom door close. My husband stared at me and said, “Nope,” and then rolled over to sleep.

I sat there in shock, not because of the voice, but because this was the first time I wasn’t alone in hearing these things. For the very first time, it wasn’t all in my head. I thought for a slight moment that maybe, just maybe, I wasn’t crazy. Maybe none of it was just in my head.

That was until I looked in the corner and saw that familiar shadow figure with those red eyes staring at me. I was the only one to see that, so maybe I’m a little crazy. After one final sigh, I laid back and tried to go to sleep.

My husband and I never again talked about what we heard that night. I tried one time and he was quick to shut the conversation down. He said that he hears and seen a lot of things since moving into this house, but he doesn’t say anything. I asked him why and he said that if you give it any attention then it won’t go away, so it’s best to ignore it.

Those words stayed in my head because I wondered what he’s seen and heard. Does he tell me that the hallucinations are in my head just so I don’t speak about them? Does he see the figure in the corner every night? The footsteps, door handle shaking and even that face in the window did he see all that?

Maybe, I’m not crazy.