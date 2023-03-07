Goodnight sweetheart: Maybe it's not all in my head

Melissa D. Steele

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7jQj_0l9mYzEB00
Photo byQuin StevensononUnsplash

I’ve been known to see and hear things and it’s always blamed on my schizoaffective disorder. If you don’t know what that is, it’s a disorder that includes schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Unfortunately, a symptom of schizophrenia is hallucinations. So, every voice and scary thing I see is blamed on my disorder.

That is until a cold night in December.

I was finally winding down after a hard day at work. I was feeling so stressed and just wanted the day to be over. My husband seemed to have a similar day as we both just flopped on the bed and turned out the light. I don’t even think we ate dinner or said goodnight to our son.

After one final glance at the familiar shadow staring at me from the corner, I settled in letting out one final sigh. My husband was busy fighting with his pillows to get comfortable. Once he finally finished we said goodnight and he gave me a kiss before rolling back over. Just as he put the blanket over his head, I heard it.

It was a low man’s voice and it seemed to whisper next to my ear saying, “Goodnight sweetheart.” I sat up quickly and looked around. At the very same moment, my husband lifted his head in shock.

“Did you hear that,” I whispered.

“Yeah,” my husband replied.

We both sat there in shock for a few moments. That’s when I heard the bedroom door close. My husband stared at me and said, “Nope,” and then rolled over to sleep.

I sat there in shock, not because of the voice, but because this was the first time I wasn’t alone in hearing these things. For the very first time, it wasn’t all in my head. I thought for a slight moment that maybe, just maybe, I wasn’t crazy. Maybe none of it was just in my head.

That was until I looked in the corner and saw that familiar shadow figure with those red eyes staring at me. I was the only one to see that, so maybe I’m a little crazy. After one final sigh, I laid back and tried to go to sleep.

My husband and I never again talked about what we heard that night. I tried one time and he was quick to shut the conversation down. He said that he hears and seen a lot of things since moving into this house, but he doesn’t say anything. I asked him why and he said that if you give it any attention then it won’t go away, so it’s best to ignore it.

Those words stayed in my head because I wondered what he’s seen and heard. Does he tell me that the hallucinations are in my head just so I don’t speak about them? Does he see the figure in the corner every night? The footsteps, door handle shaking and even that face in the window did he see all that?

Maybe, I’m not crazy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hallucination# mental illness# paranormal# schizoaffective disorder# mental health

Comments / 11

Published by

Sharing personal experiences and information I've learned throughout my life.

Camden, NJ
251 followers

More from Melissa D. Steele

Antipsychotics and my creativity

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There’s nothing wrong with asking for help, but sometimes that help comes at a price. You have to decide if it’s worth paying the price. For me, the decision was easy and didn’t require a second thought. The price was way too high, and I was willing to live with the consequences of my decision.

Read full story

The feet under the stall hallucination

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I tried to write this so many times, but for some reason, this was the hardest experience to put into words. I’ve talked a lot about the hallucinations I’ve experienced at home, but not so much about what has taken place recently at my place of employment. Lately, I’ve experienced visual and auditory hallucinations while at work.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman in the window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This is something that I thought I would never write. I dare not even speak about this to anyone or think it to myself. Of all the things that I’ve experienced, nothing has ever scared me like the woman in the window. Even as I type this, I can feel my heart beating faster.

Read full story
2 comments

Footsteps and Doorknobs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working from home as I sat on my bed typing on my laptop. It was a slow week for real estate as I had no showings scheduled. It provided the opportunity to follow up with some clients and prospects, with the added benefit of being alone in the house because my husband and son were at work. I loved being alone, but that was before I started to feel like I was not alone at all.

Read full story
1 comments

We Don’t Go Down into the basement

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The heat went out a month ago on the coldest night of winter. Walking into the house, there’s an artic blast that is worse than standing outside. The entire downstairs is freezing, making the living room, kitchen, and laundry room off-limits most days. Luckily, portable heaters keep us warm in our bedrooms.

Read full story
42 comments

Counting down the workday: 9 to 5 depression

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. 9 reasons not to be here, but I still walked through the door. I don’t even remember driving here. The last thing I remember was sitting on the side of my bed trying to push myself to stand up. Suddenly, here I am walking through this door again.

Read full story
2 comments

Surviving the Morning Grind: A story of terrible coffee

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Every weekday at approximately 8:55 am, I reluctantly drag myself into my office. With my jacket hanging off one shoulder, my purse in one hand, my bagel, wrapped in foil, in the other, and a glass bottle of lemonade under one arm, I find my way to my desk. Dropping everything in the chair of the empty desk next to me, I force a smile on my face and say hello to the workers who started the day with way too much energy.

Read full story

Shadow in the corner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I vaguely remember when I first saw it. I was lying in bed and had finally found a comfortable position. I closed my eyes and started to fall asleep, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that someone was watching me. I tried to brush it off because there were only two people in the room and the sounds of my husband snoring told me that he was fast asleep.

Read full story
1 comments

The Last Post

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was raised in a family, and time, when there were certain things, you do not talk about. Some things can only be discussed within the family and others, not even then. If you want to talk about skeletons in the closet, know that family will ignore and deny to their grave.

Read full story
4 comments

Symptoms of schizoaffective disorder

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There was a time when I made regular visits to a psychologist to talk and a psychiatrist to receive medication. I started going to the psychologist first because I started to feel unlike myself and it wasn’t going away. After months of feeling depressed and battling negative thoughts, I decided to seek help. I thought that making such a decision on my own meant that I was still in control.

Read full story
12 comments

The voices; conscious or illness

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever given a second thought to that little voice in your head? You know that voice that tells you if something is right or wrong. That voice that verbalizes your thoughts and ideas. Have you ever taken the time to think about that voice that has always been there?

Read full story
1 comments

My life with schizoaffective disorder

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When you are living with a mental illness such as schizoaffective disorder, which the Mayo Clinic defines as "a mental health disorder that is marked by a combination of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania", it's hard to know what's real. Your mind loves to play tricks on you and how you react to those tricks, determines how life will move forward. It's so easy to get lost in the things you see and hear, even if you know that they are not real. It's a true test of your sanity.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy