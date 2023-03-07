Woman in the window

Melissa D. Steele

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Bethany Zwagon Unsplash

This is something that I thought I would never write. I dare not even speak about this to anyone or think it to myself. Of all the things that I’ve experienced, nothing has ever scared me like the woman in the window. Even as I type this, I can feel my heart beating faster.

The first time I saw her was the first time that I was so scared that I actually screamed out loud. It was the first thing that kept me awake at night. Even the shadow in the corner seemed worried about me. My husband knows not to mention it because he was there to witness the aftereffects. Even though he didn’t see it, he knows that it was real to me.

I was walking down the hall towards the bathroom to wash my hands. My husband, just getting home from work, was coming up the stairs in front of me. He greeted me and stopped to let me go by. I stepped into the bathroom and something caught my eye. I screamed, turned to run, and ran right into my husband’s arms. Startled, he grabbed hold of me and asked what was wrong. With my entire body shaking, my heart raced and I started to hyperventilate.

There in the bathroom window, I saw a woman with a pale white face. It was paler than anything I’d ever seen. Her eyes were blacker than the blackest night. There was no white in her eyes at all. She stared at me with a blank stare. In that split second, I felt her staring deep into my soul and it almost left my body. It was something that I had never felt before and I wish I could say that I would never feel it again.

I avoided looking at the window. Days, weeks, and even months went by and the memory of it slipped into the back of my mind. Still, it became second nature to avoid looking at that window. I would turn my gaze in any direction I could to ensure that I never saw that again.

My husband had done all he could to convince me that it was all in my mind. He would remind me that the window is on the second floor and no one could just climb up there. There was no woman in the window, he’d assure me, and I would reluctantly agree with him. For a while, everything was fine and life went on.

That is until the day that I stood at the mirror as I was getting ready to brush my teeth. Somehow I caught a glimpse of the window in the mirror and I froze. There in the window was the same face staring at me, but this time she moved. She sat up closer to the window and stared at me.

Suddenly her face began to move and a smile formed on her face. As I stood there frozen she slowly formed a smile that took up the majority of her face, from ear to ear. I wanted to run, scream, do anything, but I was frozen. I stood there shaking from head to toe staring at that pale face in the mirror. That pale face that was now more teeth than face.

Just as I started to feel weak, the smile slowly left her. She now sat there, face as blank as the first time I saw her. I stared at her and she stared back at me. Suddenly, it was as if I was released from a hold. I screamed and ran from the bathroom. This time there was no one to grab me, no one to calm me or tell me that it was all in my head. I was home alone and scared.

I ran to my room and put my back against the door. I slid down and sat on the floor. My heart still racing, I cried into my hands. Searching my pockets for my phone, my first thought was to call my husband. I stopped myself as soon as I scrolled to his name. I decided it was best not to alarm him, especially with this. The last thing I want to be is the crazy wife calling him at work about a hallucination.

I sat there with my back against the door until my son came home. That’s when I gathered myself, wiped my tears, and opened the door to greet him. He asked if I was alright and I said yes. I asked how his work day was and pretended that nothing happened. I never want my worries to be his burden.

When my husband came home, he could tell that something was wrong. I told him what happened and again he assured me that it was all in my head. He told me to lie down and get some rest. I agreed but felt bad because I knew he didn’t believe me. On one hand, I wish I could show him, but I didn’t want him to go through the same thing.

The next morning I was once again working from home and when I woke up everyone else had left. I went into the bathroom and did everything to avoid looking out the window. Again, I caught a glimpse of it in the mirror and I was surprised at what I saw. The window was no longer visible.

It was now covered in black. My husband had used industrial staples to affix a black cloth to cover the entire window. He did believe me or at least he believed in me. Finally, I had my life back.

# mental illness# schizoaffective disorder# schizoaffective# mental health# hallucination

