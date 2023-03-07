Footsteps and Doorknobs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

I was working from home as I sat on my bed typing on my laptop. It was a slow week for real estate as I had no showings scheduled. It provided the opportunity to follow up with some clients and prospects, with the added benefit of being alone in the house because my husband and son were at work. I loved being alone, but that was before I started to feel like I was not alone at all.

I was sitting on the bed with my laptop and the tv playing some random show. I left it playing for background noise which surprisingly helped me focus on work. That was when I heard the front door close downstairs. I knew it was too early for anyone to come home, so I turned down the television. I listened for the usual “hello” or “I’m home” from my husband or son, but there was nothing.

I sat silent for a few minutes waiting to hear footsteps on the stairs. Picking up my cell phone next to me, I opened the Ring app to see if either of their cars were outside. I didn’t see their car, and there was no notification of anyone coming into the house. Concluding that it was either in my head or the loud neighbors, I reached for the remote to turn the volume of the television back up.

Before I press the button, I hear footsteps coming up the steps. I checked again, but neither of the familiar cars was out there. That’s when my son’s door opens and closes at the far end of the hall at the very top of the steps. I let out a low “that’s weird” sitting perfectly still listening for the next sound. I refuse to move from this bed thinking to myself that a killer would have to walk in here to get me.

Again, I hear footsteps, and another door opens and closes. I reach behind me for the knife I keep on my bookshelf headboard. Closing my laptop, I slowly sit it on the floor. The footsteps are getting closer now and are nearly right outside my bedroom door.

I position myself on the side of my bed, knife in hand to the side, and wait for my door to open. The footsteps are now right outside my door, and they stop. Suddenly, the doorknob starts to turn slowly at then fast back and forth. There’s no lock on the door, so if someone wanted to come in, they could walk right in.

Getting up from the bed, knife still in hand, at my side, I walk cautiously towards the door. Within a few steps, I am standing at the door and that’s when the doorknob suddenly stops moving. I put my hand on the door and quickly swing it open to find that no one is there.

I walked down the hallway and looked over the railing down the stairs, to find no one there. I open the door to my office, then to the bathroom, and then to my son’s bedroom to find them empty. I start walking back toward my bedroom and I realized that the door to each room had to be opened. The last time I went to the bathroom, the doors to all of the rooms were closed.

I pause for a moment and look back at the doors I just closed. That’s when my room door closes. I quickly open my room door in front of me to see that it is still empty. I search the room looking for someone or something that snuck by me without being noticed. I wasn’t sure how they did that or how it could be possible.

I convince myself that it all must be in my head. I close the door and head back to my seat to get back to work. I pick the laptop up, place it on my lap, open it start typing away again. Waiting to turn on the background noise, I decide to work in silence until I feel more comfortable.

That’s when I hear the footsteps coming back up the stairs. One door opens and closes, then another and another. I hear the footsteps getting closer and the doorknob starts to turn slowly, then very fast. This time I do not get up, but instead, I stare as the turning picks up speed.

It’s as if someone is trying to get in, but can’t, or maybe they are just toying with me. There’s no lock and nothing is keeping them from opening the door. They just keep twisting the doorknob. I sit there afraid to move, holding a knife, waiting for someone to bust in, but they never do.

For a few moments, the doorknob stops moving and it is silent. That’s when I hear the footsteps coming back up the steps, followed by the doors opening and closing, then the twists of my doorknob. It goes on for hours, making it hard to focus on anything other than the sounds outside my door. It doesn’t stop but continues to repeat like a time loop.

All I can do is sit there with my heart racing and my knife, my only source of protection, being gripped tightly in my hand. Rocking side to side, I sat on the bed listening to the sounds until the front door opened, and I heard my son yell to greet me. He walked up the steps and headed toward my room. He knocked on my door and I told him to come in.

I never want him to worry about me, so I pretended that everything was normal. He asked how my day was and I told him that it was good and that I’d been just working away. He told me about his day, then said that he was headed out to pick up his girlfriend. I asked him to stay awhile, and he said he had to pick her up from work.

I heard him leave and saw the notification on my phone saying that someone was at the door. I opened it to see him walking out. Putting down the phone, I decided to stop being paranoid and get back to work. Just as I put my hands on the laptop, I heard the front door open again. I checked the app and there were no notifications or familiar cars on the camera. When I heard the footsteps slowly walk up the stairs, I knew that it had started all over again.