We Don’t Go Down into the basement

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Malik Shibly on Unsplash

The heat went out a month ago on the coldest night of winter. Walking into the house, there’s an artic blast that is worse than standing outside. The entire downstairs is freezing, making the living room, kitchen, and laundry room off-limits most days. Luckily, portable heaters keep us warm in our bedrooms.

Normally, taking a trip down to the basement would be the first step to figure out why the heater is not working. My husband said he made a trip down there, but I don’t believe that for two reasons. The first is that he doesn’t know the first thing about fixing heaters, and the second is that we don’t go into the basement. We never go down there, and we never will again.

When we first moved in, we put a few things in the basement. Well, my husband and son did because I refused. Even though I sell homes and have to walk my clients down into basements all the time, it was something about this one that told me to stay away. I follow my instincts, so I’ve never stepped foot into the basement. It wasn’t long before the others followed my lead and stopped going down there.

I couldn’t tell you when it started, but I know it wasn’t long after we moved in. I was working from home and decided that I needed a change of scenery, so I decided to work downstairs. I set my laptop and small portable desk up in the living room and started working. After a few minutes, I had a weird feeling that someone was watching me. No one else was home, so I tried to ignore it and focus on my work.

That’s when I started hearing noises coming from the basement. It sounded like people were talking. I walked from the living room through the dining room and into the kitchen to the basement door. I thought it was weird that the door was open, but more concerned about the voices. I opened the door and turned on the light. The conversation continued when I yelled “hello” a few times, with no response.

I decided to go down a couple of steps and peer down to see if I could see anyone. There was no one. The voices stopped. As I turned to walk back up the stairs, I heard laughing. It was very clearly a man and woman laughing, but no one was there.

I ran up the steps and closed the door. Standing there, I could hear them talking again, but I couldn’t understand what they were saying. That’s when I heard footsteps coming up the basement stairs. I backed up from the door with my heart racing, afraid of what was coming to greet me. The door slowly opened an inch or two, then slammed shut. That’s when I heard the laughter again and the footsteps running back down the stairs.

I know that the basement was empty. There were only about 5 or 6 boxes down there and the rest of it was wide open space. There wasn’t anywhere for anyone to hide. I couldn’t explain it, and there was no way I was even going to try. Searching around the living room for anything I could grab, I piled up chairs and tables in front of the door back to the stove. The door could not be opened unless you pushed the stove out of the way. I tested it many times.

I tried to calm myself and get back to work. Still, the voices below me were a distraction. I decided it may be best to go back upstairs where I felt more comfortable. I packed all my work supplies up and headed back to my bedroom to work in peace. That still didn’t keep me from thinking about the basement and those voices.

I finished working when my son was the first to get home. He greeted me by yelling from downstairs, then walked upstairs and knocked on my bedroom door. He asked about my day and told me about his, then before leaving my room, he asked why I went into the basement. Confused, I asked him why he would ask me that. He said that I’d left the basement door wide open.

What?

I got up and ran down the steps with my son right behind me asking what was wrong. The chairs and tables I stacked at the door were back in their place and the door was wide open. It’s as if I never stacked anything at all. I stared at the door and felt like I was losing my mind.

I told my son what happened, and he almost laughed at me. He gently placed his hand on my shoulder and told me that I should get some rest. Frustrated because he didn’t believe me, I told him that I wasn’t crazy, and I know what happened. I remember it very clearly and why would I go into the basement? What reason would I have to go down there?

I went back to my room and replayed the day over in my head. When my husband came home, he was stopped by our son and told the story of my insanity. He walked into the room laughing and saying, “hey crazy lady”. I told him that I wasn’t crazy, and I told him exactly what happened. He shook his head in agreement, then turned to play his video game.

Looking from the outside in, you are probably thinking the same thing they still believe even today. All I can do is tell you exactly what I told them and it’s the truth. Everything that I write has happened to me and I have no reason to lie. I don’t know what’s going on in this house or if my schizoaffective disorder is getting worse, but these words are true. Even typing this, I can’t shake this feeling of being watched.