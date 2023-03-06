Counting down the workday: 9 to 5 depression

Melissa D. Steele

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo byOcean NgonUnsplash

9 reasons not to be here, but I still walked through the door. I don’t even remember driving here. The last thing I remember was sitting on the side of my bed trying to push myself to stand up. Suddenly, here I am walking through this door again.

10 times that I’ve almost gathered my things and just walked out. It feels like I’ve been here for days, and the clock lies to me. How has it only been an hour, this can’t possibly be right. I don’t think I’m going to make it. Maybe I can think of an excuse to go home.

11 people have walked by my desk and received the same fake smile from me. They say that I’m always so friendly and that seems to brighten their day. I wish that I could smile for real and find some brighter side to my day. I don’t know how many more fake smiles I have in me. It’s so much harder to form them than you may think.

12 times I’ve slammed my fists on the desk, fed up with nonsense outside of my control. The clock still isn’t moving and I’m starting to think that it’s broken. Let me check the one on my phone, oh that’s right, I can’t have that out while I’m working. Why can’t I shake the feeling that I’ve been here much longer than I should have? Will I ever be free?

1 lunch for only 30 minutes that takes too long to get here, then ends in a flash. I made it to the midpoint, gather my things and take the 2-minute journey to my car. Remember, it’s 2 minutes back. How easily 30 becomes 26? That’s the scam, isn’t it? Unless I stay here, I’ve already wasted 4 minutes, but I can’t stay here. For my sanity, I have to get away. Even if only for 26 minutes, I have to get away from here.

2 minutes late and I’m out of breath rushing back to my desk. I don’t feel like I even stepped away. Where did my break go? I feel like I was scammed. I feel eyes on me as I log back into my computer. They don’t know just how close I was to leaving, going home, and throwing it all away. They don’t know that I’ve had enough and it’s best to leave me alone, because I may not make it through the day.

3 times I had to remind myself that I would not be able to pay bills without a paycheck. The bill collectors tend to frown on IOUs and the grocery store won’t even consider them. If I want to eat, I have to work. If I have to work, then I have to stay here until I find something better. I’ve never been afraid of starting over, but right now I don’t have anywhere to start over. Sending out resumes after work isn’t working and adulting means doing what you have to do until you can do what you want to do. I’m doing it, not happily, but that wasn’t part of the deal. My numbers are high, but my happiness is low. They don’t pay me to be happy and as long as the numbers stay high, they won’t let me go.

4 more seconds before I explode! I refuse to believe that this is real life. I’ve been here for months, and I miss my home. The clock is a deceiver and I’m tired of its lies. The second hand is the only thing that’s moving now. Why has time stopped? One minute, two, but it has yet to reach three. How will it ever reach sixty? I want to go home. I move around in my chair and now I’m partially on the floor. No one would dare tell me to sit up straight. I’m trying, but a captive will never be comfortable. Let me go and I won’t tell anyone what I’ve seen here today. Let me go home, I beg of you. What do you want, I’m prepared to negotiate my release.

5 people waving as I rush to gather my things. I have no time for goodbyes, and I refuse to waste time getting involved in last-minute conversations. I am finally free, and nothing will hold me back. I hear someone calling my name, but I won’t flinch or acknowledge the call. If I do, I will be trapped in a conversation and never be free. I’m speed walking now because it would not be professional to run. I hold my breath until I am outside and able to take in the fresh air. I am free and now running to my car. Again, I hear my name, but I don’t look back. You won’t drag me back in there. I won’t let you.

Driving home I think about nothing but the music playing in my ear. The day has disappeared, and I don’t want to think about tomorrow. I want to live in this moment as the music carries me away. Thirty minutes until I reach my destination and that’s fine with me. Traffic doesn’t bother me and neither do the horns of impatient drivers. I’m finally free and nothing else matters.

Finally, home and I flop down onto the bed. One blink and my alarm go off. How did this happen and where did my evening go? I’ve been cheated out of time, my life, and freedom.

I blink and…

9 reasons not to be here, but I still walked through the door. I don’t even remember driving here. The last thing I remember was sitting on the side of my bed trying to push myself to stand up. Suddenly, here I am walking through this door again.

Published by

Sharing personal experiences and information I've learned throughout my life.

Camden, NJ
242 followers

