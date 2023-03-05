Surviving the Morning Grind: A story of terrible coffee

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Every weekday at approximately 8:55 am, I reluctantly drag myself into my office. With my jacket hanging off one shoulder, my purse in one hand, my bagel, wrapped in foil, in the other, and a glass bottle of lemonade under one arm, I find my way to my desk. Dropping everything in the chair of the empty desk next to me, I force a smile on my face and say hello to the workers who started the day with way too much energy.

I wish I could be like them in the morning, but as long as I know what awaits me when I put on that headset I couldn’t possibly be happy. I rush to log into the slow computer so that I can clock in before 9 am. There was a time when I would be at my desk logged in by 8:30 awaiting the earliest time I could clock in, 8:55, but those days are gone. It took about two months before I stopped showing up early, sitting in my car finishing breakfast, and heading in with a bit of pep in my step. Probably, not even two months.

I’ve been here just short of 3 months and I swear it feels like an eternity. I can’t recall the last time I was happy to walk through those doors. The things we do to pay our bills. I’m not happy by any definition of the word, but my family and I have grown accustomed to eating and having a roof over our heads. So, I drag myself in here internally kicking and screaming, forcing a smile on my face, all while knowing that nothing good awaits me.

I make it till about 11 am before I’m ready to throw in the towel. That’s when I put myself into “other” status on the phone and sneak away to the smallest of two breakrooms. That’s where the rarely used coffee machine resides. I think I’m the only one that uses it because I have never seen anyone with a cup from this machine.

Maybe a month or two ago I started this unintentional routine. I would buy the 60-cent cup labeled “small coffee with cream and sweetener”. Somewhere along the way, it wasn’t enough and I started buying the large cup for $1.25. Pretty soon one large may not be enough either.

The first time I stood in front of that machine waiting for my small coffee to brew down into the tiny paper cup that dropped from the machine, I didn’t know what to expect. I searched around for a lid and saw that we had none, so I had to walk slowly with this scolding hot tiny cup of coffee back to my desk. The first taste made me gag, it was so disgusting and I was concerned about all the visible coffee grinds.

To say that this coffee was disgusting is an understatement. To call this coffee was an insult to even the worst-tasting coffee. No, this brown water with brown specs tasted like dirty mop water that was heated in the microwave, poured back on the floor, then picked back up with the mop, and squeezed back into the cup. I was upset at the wasted 60 cents and decided to swallow it down anyway.

I told everyone about the terrible coffee and they all agreed that it was the worst they’d ever tasted. A few people even said that they would have warned me if they’d known I was going to get that sludge. I promised to never again waste my money. I finished the day and it seemed to fly by. I didn’t feel as angry at the people yelling on the phone or irritated when coworkers tried to chat with me. Suddenly, I wasn’t faking the smile.

The next day at 11 am, without even thinking, I made my way to another cup of coffee. I continued this every workday and my day ended the same way each time. One day I realized that the small just wasn’t enough, so I purchased a large. Suddenly, I was laughing with coworkers and the yelling on the phones didn’t matter as much.

The coffee still tastes disgusting, but I feel like I have to have it. It has just become an 11 am routine that I can’t seem to break. I can’t buy it any earlier or later for some reason. It’s like my mind craves it when I’m at my breaking point which comes at the same time each day.

I don’t know if maybe there’s an antidepressant somewhere in there, but it is an 11 am miracle. I tried coffee from other places to start my day, but nothing works like this brown water with brown specs that tastes like dirty mop water that was heated in the microwave, poured back on the floor, then picked back up with the mop, and squeezed back into the cup.