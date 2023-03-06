Shadow in the corner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I vaguely remember when I first saw it. I was lying in bed and had finally found a comfortable position. I closed my eyes and started to fall asleep, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that someone was watching me. I tried to brush it off because there were only two people in the room and the sounds of my husband snoring told me that he was fast asleep.

Still, I couldn’t shake the feeling and it was keeping me from resting. I slowly opened my eyes to confirm that the bedroom door was still shut, then closed them and tried to ignore that aching feeling. I started to toss and that feeling would not go away. I sat up in bed and slowly looked around the room in a blur.

That’s when I saw something weird in the corner. I couldn’t quite make it out as my eyes are useless without my glasses. Frantically, I searched for my glasses on the bookshelf headboard behind me. After rubbing my eyes, I put them on and looked in the corner once again. I was shocked to see that it was still there.

In the darkest corner of my room there stood a dark shadowy figure. I couldn’t make out a shape, it was almost human-like if that makes sense. I stared silently thinking it must be a piece of clothing or my imagination. I turned on the light and, of course, it was gone.

That should have made me feel better, but it left me with more questions than answers. The corner was completely void of anything that would make that figure. Blaming it on my lack of sleep I turned the light off and there it was again. I turned back on the light and it was gone.

This time when I turned off the light, it was different. This time two red eyes slowly appeared as if they were slowly waking up. Those eyes stared at me and I stared back. I found myself frozen unable to move, even my breathing slowed.

I didn’t sleep that night and it was followed by quite a few more sleepless nights, at the beginning. My husband has always been convinced that it’s all in my head and for a while, I believed him. Even feeling it watching me and seeing those glaring red eyes, I even learned to ignore it and fall to sleep with ease. I went on with life knowing that something was watching me.

That is until the day it all changed.

Maybe I got too comfortable or maybe it just wanted to prove a point. Whatever the reason, the message came through loud and clear. It scared me like never before and I will never be the same.

It seemed like a normal night. I saw it in the corner as I reached to turn out the light. I kissed my husband goodnight and got comfortable. As I started to fall asleep, something felt different. I felt like I was being watched, but not like the nights before.

I rolled over facing my husband and that dark corner. Slowly I opened my eyes to see something that I never expected. The figure was right in front of my eyes. No longer was it in the corner. It was now standing next to my bed, bent over my husband as he slept.

I froze in fear. I couldn’t move a muscle. I wanted to scream and reach out to my husband, but I couldn’t. I could feel my body tremble and my heart race. I laid there, eyes wide open, and watched it as it bent in half fixated on the man I love.

I laid there for what felt like hours staring at it while trying to get out a whimper or move even a finger. I managed to let out a low groan and it stood straight up and stared at me. This made my heart race and my body shake even more. Those red eyes stared at me as it turned its head to the side.

I closed my eyes tight and repeated over and over in my head that I am dreaming. I opened them for a split second and it was standing over me. I could feel a pain in the left side of my chest and it became harder to breathe. It bent over and stared at me just as it had done to my husband.

We were now eye to eye and all I could do was close my eyes. Once again, eyes closed I repeated in my mind that it was all in my head. That’s when it went from bad to worse and I will never forget it.

I heard it speak in a low deep voice and it said, “I am not in your head.”

In that split second, I took everything I had in me and screamed for dear life. My scream was so loud that it woke up my husband and our son down the hall. I kicked and punched in front of me. My husband jumped up turned on the lights and screamed for me to tell him what was wrong.

For a while I couldn’t say anything, I just cried. All I could do was cry.

I eventually told him what happened and, of course, he wrote it off as a nightmare. I know it wasn’t a nightmare, just as I know it still stands in the corner watching me. I see those eyes every night and every night I watch it until I finally fall asleep. I know to never doubt that it’s real or it will show me and I don’t want that.