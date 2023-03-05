The Last Post

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I was raised in a family, and time, when there were certain things, you do not talk about. Some things can only be discussed within the family and others, not even then. If you want to talk about skeletons in the closet, know that family will ignore and deny to their grave.

The effect of this has been generations with mental issues due to unresolved childhood trauma. This generation battles internal demons that would have been defeated, if only someone would listen. Now, here we are with therapy bills and bottles of pills. The source of our trauma goes on without any remorse. Sometimes they stare you in the face and play the victim.

How dare you distance yourself from them. Why do you remain silent in their presence and open up to others. Why are you so ungrateful? You will surely miss them when they are gone and should cherish the moments. Who cares about yesterday when we may not have tomorrow.

They go on with the guilt trip and play victim well, but you are not buying it. It is easy for others to say you should let it go, but they dare not speak about what you have trouble releasing. Oh, it runs deep. It runs deep down into your soul and eats away at you from the inside.

I tried to play the role they placed me on and smile even though I wanted to scream. I did it for so long, but then something snapped, and I realized I am tired of playing a role. At my age, I’m beyond the time for games.

It all started with a social media post.

I was starting my day and was already in a depressed mood. I decided I would do my best to get through the workday. I was sitting in my car trying to prepare myself, and that’s when I got the notification. It was on a post that I wrote about the people in my life who are there when I need someone to talk to. It was short and sweet.

I rarely post anything on my page besides reposting memes that I find funny and want to show my husband later. This was one of those few cases when I actually wrote something. It was just a cute and funny post. Basically, it was nothing that should have garnered a negative reaction.

One family member took offense that they were not mention and decided to write a comment about how wrong I treat them. The audacity of them, of all people, to tell me that I am wrong. The sole source of all my childhood trauma and mental issues was not telling anyone on my account that reads my posts that I am inconsiderate and ungrateful.

That was it!

I decided that it was time to cut ties, since my day has been ruined. So, I wrote the following post on my wall and made it visible to everyone.

You know what I don’t need in my life, negativity. I stay quiet about a lot of things, but I’m tired of staying quiet about people who have a history of making my life hell who now play the victim. History is not erased because time has passed and my long term memory tends to be better than my short term. So here’s the deal, I will start deleting people from my Facebook so that they don’t have to see my little periodic random posts. I don’t care who you are, blood, childhood friend or just some lurker. I’m tired. I barely post but when I do, I get nonsense, so gonna clean house. Thank you and that is all.

Then I deleted the person that caused me to feel this way.

I didn’t go through and just start cleaning house, but I will if I have to. My mental health matters and I have to remove anyone or anything in my life that interferes with that. I can’t go back and change the past. I can’t even get the person responsible to admit how they hurt me. There will be no apologies.

I realized that all I can do is remove them from my life and work on myself. It may seem like removing them from my social media is nothing, but it speaks volumes. It says that you no longer have access to my tiny piece of the world that I share with the ones I care about. It says that if you think I was distant before, you haven’t seen anything yet.

More importantly, it is my way of saying that I am done.

