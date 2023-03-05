The Last Post

Melissa D. Steele

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLR6c_0l8a5agt00
Photo byLexScopeonUnsplash

I was raised in a family, and time, when there were certain things, you do not talk about. Some things can only be discussed within the family and others, not even then. If you want to talk about skeletons in the closet, know that family will ignore and deny to their grave.

The effect of this has been generations with mental issues due to unresolved childhood trauma. This generation battles internal demons that would have been defeated, if only someone would listen. Now, here we are with therapy bills and bottles of pills. The source of our trauma goes on without any remorse. Sometimes they stare you in the face and play the victim.

How dare you distance yourself from them. Why do you remain silent in their presence and open up to others. Why are you so ungrateful? You will surely miss them when they are gone and should cherish the moments. Who cares about yesterday when we may not have tomorrow.

They go on with the guilt trip and play victim well, but you are not buying it. It is easy for others to say you should let it go, but they dare not speak about what you have trouble releasing. Oh, it runs deep. It runs deep down into your soul and eats away at you from the inside.

I tried to play the role they placed me on and smile even though I wanted to scream. I did it for so long, but then something snapped, and I realized I am tired of playing a role. At my age, I’m beyond the time for games.
It all started with a social media post.

I was starting my day and was already in a depressed mood. I decided I would do my best to get through the workday. I was sitting in my car trying to prepare myself, and that’s when I got the notification. It was on a post that I wrote about the people in my life who are there when I need someone to talk to. It was short and sweet.

I rarely post anything on my page besides reposting memes that I find funny and want to show my husband later. This was one of those few cases when I actually wrote something. It was just a cute and funny post. Basically, it was nothing that should have garnered a negative reaction.
One family member took offense that they were not mention and decided to write a comment about how wrong I treat them. The audacity of them, of all people, to tell me that I am wrong. The sole source of all my childhood trauma and mental issues was not telling anyone on my account that reads my posts that I am inconsiderate and ungrateful.

That was it!

I decided that it was time to cut ties, since my day has been ruined. So, I wrote the following post on my wall and made it visible to everyone.

You know what I don’t need in my life, negativity. I stay quiet about a lot of things, but I’m tired of staying quiet about people who have a history of making my life hell who now play the victim. History is not erased because time has passed and my long term memory tends to be better than my short term. So here’s the deal, I will start deleting people from my Facebook so that they don’t have to see my little periodic random posts. I don’t care who you are, blood, childhood friend or just some lurker. I’m tired. I barely post but when I do, I get nonsense, so gonna clean house. Thank you and that is all.
Then I deleted the person that caused me to feel this way.
I didn’t go through and just start cleaning house, but I will if I have to. My mental health matters and I have to remove anyone or anything in my life that interferes with that. I can’t go back and change the past. I can’t even get the person responsible to admit how they hurt me. There will be no apologies.
I realized that all I can do is remove them from my life and work on myself. It may seem like removing them from my social media is nothing, but it speaks volumes. It says that you no longer have access to my tiny piece of the world that I share with the ones I care about. It says that if you think I was distant before, you haven’t seen anything yet.
More importantly, it is my way of saying that I am done.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mental health# social media# family# stress# removing negativity

Comments / 4

Published by

Sharing personal experiences and information I've learned throughout my life.

Camden, NJ
242 followers

More from Melissa D. Steele

The feet under the stall hallucination

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I tried to write this so many times, but for some reason, this was the hardest experience to put into words. I’ve talked a lot about the hallucinations I’ve experienced at home, but not so much about what has taken place recently at my place of employment. Lately, I’ve experienced visual and auditory hallucinations while at work.

Read full story
1 comments

Goodnight sweetheart: Maybe it's not all in my head

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been known to see and hear things and it’s always blamed on my schizoaffective disorder. If you don’t know what that is, it’s a disorder that includes schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Unfortunately, a symptom of schizophrenia is hallucinations. So, every voice and scary thing I see is blamed on my disorder.

Read full story
11 comments

Woman in the window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. This is something that I thought I would never write. I dare not even speak about this to anyone or think it to myself. Of all the things that I’ve experienced, nothing has ever scared me like the woman in the window. Even as I type this, I can feel my heart beating faster.

Read full story
2 comments

Footsteps and Doorknobs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working from home as I sat on my bed typing on my laptop. It was a slow week for real estate as I had no showings scheduled. It provided the opportunity to follow up with some clients and prospects, with the added benefit of being alone in the house because my husband and son were at work. I loved being alone, but that was before I started to feel like I was not alone at all.

Read full story
1 comments

We Don’t Go Down into the basement

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. The heat went out a month ago on the coldest night of winter. Walking into the house, there’s an artic blast that is worse than standing outside. The entire downstairs is freezing, making the living room, kitchen, and laundry room off-limits most days. Luckily, portable heaters keep us warm in our bedrooms.

Read full story
41 comments

Counting down the workday: 9 to 5 depression

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. 9 reasons not to be here, but I still walked through the door. I don’t even remember driving here. The last thing I remember was sitting on the side of my bed trying to push myself to stand up. Suddenly, here I am walking through this door again.

Read full story
2 comments

Surviving the Morning Grind: A story of terrible coffee

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Every weekday at approximately 8:55 am, I reluctantly drag myself into my office. With my jacket hanging off one shoulder, my purse in one hand, my bagel, wrapped in foil, in the other, and a glass bottle of lemonade under one arm, I find my way to my desk. Dropping everything in the chair of the empty desk next to me, I force a smile on my face and say hello to the workers who started the day with way too much energy.

Read full story

Shadow in the corner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I vaguely remember when I first saw it. I was lying in bed and had finally found a comfortable position. I closed my eyes and started to fall asleep, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that someone was watching me. I tried to brush it off because there were only two people in the room and the sounds of my husband snoring told me that he was fast asleep.

Read full story
1 comments

Symptoms of schizoaffective disorder

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There was a time when I made regular visits to a psychologist to talk and a psychiatrist to receive medication. I started going to the psychologist first because I started to feel unlike myself and it wasn’t going away. After months of feeling depressed and battling negative thoughts, I decided to seek help. I thought that making such a decision on my own meant that I was still in control.

Read full story
12 comments

The voices; conscious or illness

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever given a second thought to that little voice in your head? You know that voice that tells you if something is right or wrong. That voice that verbalizes your thoughts and ideas. Have you ever taken the time to think about that voice that has always been there?

Read full story
1 comments

My life with schizoaffective disorder

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When you are living with a mental illness such as schizoaffective disorder, which the Mayo Clinic defines as "a mental health disorder that is marked by a combination of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania", it's hard to know what's real. Your mind loves to play tricks on you and how you react to those tricks, determines how life will move forward. It's so easy to get lost in the things you see and hear, even if you know that they are not real. It's a true test of your sanity.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy