Symptoms of schizoaffective disorder

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

There was a time when I made regular visits to a psychologist to talk and a psychiatrist to receive medication. I started going to the psychologist first because I started to feel unlike myself and it wasn’t going away. After months of feeling depressed and battling negative thoughts, I decided to seek help. I thought that making such a decision on my own meant that I was still in control.

I thought that I would go talk to the lady and she would tell me that I was fine. I didn’t think that within the first five minutes, I would be diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. I felt that she couldn’t be right because she only asked me a few questions. I started to think that I had made a mistake, the last thing I wanted was to be labeled. It didn’t seem right and at first, I laughed it off.

When I was first diagnosed, I asked a lot of questions in an attempt to understand how she came to this diagnosis. I realized that the more I asked questions, the more my psychologist became agitated. It seemed like she didn’t like me questioning her diagnosis, but I didn’t care. This is my life that she is slapping a label on and if I am going to accept that, I need to understand the reason why.

She told me that there are many signs to back up the diagnosis. Going back to our discussion, she started by pointing out that I lack empathy. I didn’t have a genuine concern for others and what they are going through. This puzzled me because I truly didn’t understand why I should care. I mean, I don’t want to see anyone hurt, but it never crossed my mind that it should affect me emotionally or that I should internalize what another person is going through.

The next thing she points out is that I hear voices. She went back to when she asked me if any of the voices in my head are in my voice. That confused me because I didn’t understand why they would be in my voice. I’ve never thought about it, but none of the voices were mine. The very thought of hearing my voice in my head didn’t make sense to me. She pointed out that if I hear my voice in my head then it is my conscious, but a voice that is not mine is cause for concern. Again, she asked how many voices I hear and if they have their distinct voice.

I had to think for a moment, and I counted about a dozen voices in my head. I thought a bit more and realized they all had their distinct voice and personality. That’s how it has always been and anything different didn’t seem normal to me. She explained to me that all of it was a symptom of my disorder. The voices in my head disagreed with her and I started to wonder who I should trust.

She also pointed out how honest I am and said that it was a problem. I completely disagreed with that and I refused to think that honesty is a problem. She went on to explain that being overly honest hurts others and it is natural to censor yourself to avoid hurting someone’s feelings. I asked why I should lie and questioned why she would try to convince me that my honesty is a problem. I won’t lie and see no point in it. This was the final straw for me and I couldn’t trust anything she said now.

Why would I trust a woman who tells me to lie?

This made me mistrust her and I doubted that she could help me in any way. I stared at her while she continued trying to convince me, but I blocked out her words. I had decided that this would be my last visit and it was. I can’t trust a person who believes that lying is a more sane way to live my life than being completely honest.

When I expressed my concerns and told her that lying is not a part of who I am. She said that it was because I was crazy and crazy people don’t understand that they have a problem. I stared at her in shock that she was flat-out calling me crazy. Now, I knew that I would not return. We ended the session with her telling me to think about it and that we would revisit it on the next visit.

There was no next visit.

I decided that therapy was not for me and it took a while for me to try again. I went home and started reading everything I could find online about schizoaffective disorder. I had to admit to myself that it described me completely, but even now I refuse to believe that all of those things are bad. I still won’t lie, because lying is wrong. Even her explanation of why I should lie didn’t make me want to do it.

I still hear the voices, but they don’t bother me much. Sometimes they are negative, but I’m used to them. When I took medication, they went away and I was miserable. I will talk about medications in another story but know that it did not go well for me. I realized that my life without the constant chattering in my head didn’t feel like life.

I know that my disorder requires therapy and medication. There’s no way I would even tell anyone otherwise. Life without it is very hard and I wouldn’t wish it on anyway. Eventually, I will find my way back to both, but as of the time of writing this, I don’t see it in my future. Though some may disagree, I feel that I am managing well on my own.