My life with schizoaffective disorder

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

When you are living with a mental illness such as schizoaffective disorder, which the Mayo Clinic defines as "a mental health disorder that is marked by a combination of schizophrenia symptoms, such as hallucinations or delusions, and mood disorder symptoms, such as depression or mania", it's hard to know what's real. Your mind loves to play tricks on you and how you react to those tricks, determines how life will move forward. It's so easy to get lost in the things you see and hear, even if you know that they are not real. It's a true test of your sanity.

Seeing a red-eyed shadow in the corner of your room at night is not easy to ignore. The first time you see it you want to scream and you probably do. Once someone convinces you that it's not there and it's all in your mind, you are left with two options. You can talk to your therapist about increasing or changing your meds or you can ignore it. If you are like me and chose to ignore it, then you have to remind yourself every night that it is not real and can not hurt you.

Even when you open your eyes to find it standing over your bed staring at you, it is up to you to scream or close your eyes. It is not real and you remind yourself of this over and over. Maybe increasing those meds wouldn't be a bad idea at all. It's not as easy to ignore when you are truly face to face with your worst nightmare, especially when you realize that it is just the beginning.

Your hallucinations go far beyond the dark shadow in the corner of your room and you know that it's just the beginning. There are also pale faces in the bathroom window, whispers in your ear at night, taps on your shoulder at work and how many times per day can you stand to hear someone yell your name? It's not easy to live this way and the more you ignore it, the stronger they become. It was one thing to deal with hearing footsteps coming down the hall as you sit on your bed at home alone, or seeing the doorknob twist frantically and when you finally open the door no one is there.

It becomes completely different when you see and hears things at work. When your coworker wonders why you keep looking around and you can't tell her that you felt someone tap you on the shoulder. Hard to tell your boss that you can't concentrate because the voices in your head won't stop screaming. You have to keep that to yourself and function in the world every day. You have to keep it all in while trying to be a productive member of society.

You can just take meds, after all, that is what they are for. They take away the hallucinations, along with your creativity, personality, and everything that makes you who you are. With them, you walk through life in an empty shell and feel absolutely nothing. Friends start to wonder why you didn't the joke and your spouse starts to feel like they are married to a zombie. You don't smile, laugh, write, or create. All the things that you loved to do are gone, but so are the hallucinations.

You can't have everything you want and there must be sacrifices. So, after walking through life as a shell for a few months, you decide that you can't take it anymore. You decide that this is no way to live. So, you talk to your doctor, wean off of the meds, and decide to ignore the hallucinations. You try to ignore the hallucinations, but they don't like to be ignored. So, the voices get louder, the shadow gets closer, the twists on the doorknob happen more frequently and the taps on your should happen in more places. Still, at least you can feel, write, create, and get the joke.