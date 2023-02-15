My search for the safest bank

Photo by Brock Wegner on Unsplash Photo by Brock Wegner on Unsplash

Gone are the days of keeping your money under your mattress or burying it in your backyard. You still could technically do that, but you will have a hard time paying your bills. Today everything is paid online and using a debit card is much easier that mailing a check or money order. While it has become easier to give your money away, making sure it is safe in a bank is not so easy.

Too often we hear about money disappearing due to electronic errors and banks locking accounts with no explanation. It happens so often that it's either happened to you or you personally know someone that has gone through it. It's scary to think that all of your hard earned money could be locked in an account leaving you no way of paying your monthly bills. It's even more frustrating when you are not given a reason and it takes days, weeks or even months to gain access to your funds.

Imagine knowing your money is right there, but you can't access it. You call your bank, but find yourself on hold for hours. If you opted for a local bank you can go there and speak to someone, but if you are like a lot of people you went for the allure of an online only bank. They lured you in with better technology, lower fees and higher interest rate. Now, you find yourself stuck on a phone and no local assistance at all. The only thing you can do besides wait on the phone is reach out via email and their social media accounts.

Regardless, you find yourself with nothing but unanswered questions and bills that are due. If you are lucky, you have online access and can see your available funds, but can't access them. It's like looking through a window and just can't touch it. Maybe you don't have online access or you have it and your account says zero balance when you know your check just deposited.

Either way, you are stuck feeling helpless. You asked them to hold your money and they are holding it so tight that even that you can't touch it. Maybe you are lucky and it's resolved in a day or two. Atleast you are not like others, spending days, weeks and even months, yes months, on the phone, sending emails and leaving countless comments on the banks social media account trying to gain access to the funds that are rightfully yours.

I've had my share of issues with banking institutions and it caused me to compile a list to remind myself why I should never use that particular bank (or credit union) again. Keep in mind that this list contains issues I've experienced, your experience may differ and you may love the institution. If that's the case, then I am very jealous and hope that you never experience what I have.

So, in no particular order, let's begin.

Chase bank

Chase bank randomly frozen my account. I called to find out why and was informed by a representative that I would have to go into a branch with my id to unfreeze it. I was not able to get a response about why it was frozen in the first place. That wasn't the only issue I had with my account, because a payment was returned even though more than enough was money was available.

Garden State FCU

This small credit union, located in my area, froze my debit card stating that I used it more than four times in one hour and I would have to wait an hour to use it again. This was said to be for security purposes, but it was a hassle on payday when I am trying to pay multiple bills before work.

One Finance

One finance was one of my favorite banks, but their site kept going down. I know that it will happen from time to time, but it happened entirely too much for me.

CapitalOne

CapitalOne was my main account and I loved it when it was ING Direct. Unfortunately, there were multiple times when my card was randomly frozen. This was very inconvenient, especially when there is not a local branch and getting help on the phone takes days. Also, their site would suddenly require multi verification.

Sofi

Sofi was my absolute favorite account and I even became an ambassador for the company. The problem started when I set up direct deposit and as soon as my paycheck hit, my account would disappear. Imagine waking up on payday, you go to log into you checking and the app asked you to open a checking because you do not currently have one. That's right, my checking account completely disappeared along with my funds.

I had to call every payday, wait on hold and have them locate my account and reactivate it. Actually, I don't know if it had to be "reactivated", because I was never given an explanation. My account just appeared again and the representative had to search for it. This happened, not one time, two or three, no I gave four chances and I finally gave up. That was four paydays that requires calls to locate my count.

Santander

This is one of those banks that are behind the times. Something as simple as updating my phone number required a trip to the branch. This was not very convenient for me.

Bank of America

Bank of America had the same issues as Santander, because they are a bit behind the times. Everything requires a trip to the bank and you have to wait slow mailing times for replacement debit card, when most banks can print them out at a branch. This is the only time when having a branch nearby is very convenient.

Ally

Ally randomly frozen my account and I had the hardest time regaining access to my funds. It took days because I had to keep calling, emailing and sending social media messages. Again, there was no explanation given.

PenFed

PenFed was so frustrating, because they don't deduct the amount you spend from your available balance for days, so you have to keep a close eye on your account. I understand some delay, but days when the money still shows as available and that's even after the funds have cleared my account.

I've tried quite a few accounts and even when I am happy with the account, something happens that causes me to no longer trust them with my money. I don't have much money, so I definitely can't afford to not have access. Again, I am sharing my experiences and this may be something that you may never have to worry about at all.