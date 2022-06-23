First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in NC

Live Science

The State Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the first case of monkeypox in North Carolina on Thursday. The testing was done by the State Laboratory of Public Health. The patient is said to be isolated at home and no other information had been shared at the time.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkey pox virus. The most common symptoms are swollen lymph nodes, rash, fever, headache and muscle aches. The symptoms can last anywhere from 2 to 3 weeks, according to the CDC's website. Monkeypox is rarely fatal and transmitted by skin to skin contact. You can also contract the disease through contaminated bedding, clothes, objects, or more.

The virus originated from rodents and primates and eventually transmitted to people. The virus was found in Africa and is now spreading across the world.

Since May 2022, 3,308 cases have been confirmed worldwide, according to the CDC. Out of those 3,308 cases, only 156 cases have been confirmed in the United States. Cases have been reported from 59 countries. So far, no deaths have been linked to the monkey pox.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been closely monitoring the monkey pox cases and is meeting today to determine if they should classify the monkeypox outbreak as a public health emergency. The World Health Network (WHN) had already declared the monkey pox outbreak a pandemic before the World Health Organization held their meeting.

For more information on monkeypox, you can visit CDC's website or NCDHHS.gov.