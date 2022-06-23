Breakfast places to eat at in Newport News, VA

First Watch

While you are visiting Newport News, VA, you may be wondering about some good places to eat breakfast. Newport News offers a few restaurants where you will surely enjoy their menus.

Try to arrive early at this restaurant because it always fills up quickly, especially on Sundays. While you are waiting for a table, enjoy complementary cucumber water located in the dispenser at the front of the restaurant. Once you sit down, order a cup of coffee or orange juice and enjoy the ambiance. Try the Tri-Fecta, a classic item on the menu featuring a waffle, eggs, and bacon or sausage. If you are an avocado lover, try their avocado toast. You can add eggs to complement your avocado toast.

Byrd's Restaurant

Enjoy Southern hospitality and traditional breakfast at this down-to-earth restaurant. Order an espresso or latte to start off your meal. One of their most popular menu items is the cinnamon roll pancakes that are drizzled with vanilla icing and a choice of meat as a side. You can also choose from many other delicious choices, such as the chicken and waffles or breakfast quesadillas. You won't leave this restaurant hungry.

Indulge Bakery & Bistro

This European-style restaurant serves both breakfast, brunch, and lunch. They are located in Historic Hilton Village. Try their biscuits and gravy loaded with eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, green onion and hot sauce. You can also try their freshly baked sweets such as their cinnamon rolls. As a side note, you can also get cakes catered for events such as weddings.