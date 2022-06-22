Free 757 Sober LYFT Rides on July 4th Weekend

DSHR

Drive Safe Hampton Roads and Lyft are partnering together to ensure people who are alcohol-impaired will get back home safely. A free or reduced ride fair is being offered July 4th weekend through 757 Sober Ride. July 4th weekend has an increase of drunk driving accidents and they hope to reduce those numbers.

If you have been drinking too much and live in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, or Williamsburg, you can receive a free ride or discounted ride up to $15. The discounts will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, and end at 4 a.m. July 5. The promo code only works for this time period.

You will need to download the LYFT app and enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the Payment tab. The promo code can be found on the Drive Safe Hampton Roads website. There are only limited quantities, up to 500 available. Be sure to snag a code if you know you don't have a ride that weekend and will be drinking alcohol.

757 Sober Ride also offers rides on Cinco De Mayo and Memorial Day weekend. In October 2022, they are expecting to expand the program to all cities in the Southside and Peninsula. They will be adding additional holidays, so be sure to check their website near major holidays.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads has been dedicated to preventing drunk driving, injuries, crashes, and fatalities. They hope to continue to increase awareness for drunk driving. They are also sponsored by Christopher King Foundation and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Drink responsibly and be safe.