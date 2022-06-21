Annual Events at Disney World Orlando, FL

News 13

Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL hosts annual events every year that attracts people from all over the world. Come see Mickey Mouse and celebrate events with your family.

Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival

Attend this spring time event between March 2 - July 4 to see your favorite Disney characters come to life in the form of topiaries, gardens, or sculptures. Take photographs with your favorite character. Enjoy live entertainment later in the day at the America Gardens Theatre in the American Adventure Pavilion. Check the event schedule on their website for more details on who is playing that day.

Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

Taste your way around Epcot between July 14 - November 19. Savor dishes from all around the globe. Check out their live music and attend Eat to The Beat to get your groove on. Dine, sing, and dance to the beat. Check the event schedule for who is playing, because every day has a different performer.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Attend this frightfully fun event between August 12 - October 31. Dress up in your costume and trick or treat around the Magic Kingdom. See all of your favorite characters dressed up in costume. Indulge in Halloween-themed desserts and beverages. Photographers will be located throughout the park to take spooky photos of you and your family. Don't forget to check out all of your favorite rides during this event.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year to visit the Magic Kingdom. This winter wonderland will provide parades, stage shows, decorations and more to bring you into the Christmas spirit. Savor the flavors of the season with holiday-themed treats.